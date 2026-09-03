OJT S2E10: Directors' Duties, Class Actions And The Courts With Michael Pelly, Legal Writer (Podcast)

In this episode, partner Jason Betts speaks with Michael Pelly, legal reporter at Capital Brief and former legal affairs editor at the Australian Financial Review, about the key developments shaping corporate litigation in Australia.

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In this episode, partner Jason Betts speaks with Michael Pelly, legal reporter at Capital Brief and former legal affairs editor at the Australian Financial Review, about the key developments shaping corporate litigation in Australia.

They discuss the implications of the landmark ASIC v Star decision for directors' duties and corporate governance, the evolving landscape of shareholder class actions, and the role of the courts in driving legal reform. The conversation also explores the growing complexity of major litigation and the opportunities and limitations of AI in legal practice.

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