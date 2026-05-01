Marriage Visitor Visa Vs Fiancé(e) Visa: Which Is The Right Route For You? Outlining The Key Differences.

Choosing to get married in the UK is an exciting milestone for many couples, but selecting the right visa can be difficult. Couples are often left confused when choosing between the Marriage Visitor Visa and the Fiancé(e) Visa. Although both visas allow couples to marry in the UK they are designed for different situations, based on the couple’s future plans. Understanding the differences between the visas is essential; applying for the wrong visa could mean that your application is refused.

Future intention

The first point to consider is what you intend to do after the wedding - are you planning a short visit to the UK to get married, or are you planning for a long-term future together in the UK?

The Marriage Visitor Visa is designed for couples where one or both parties to the relationship wish to enter the UK to marry or enter a civil partnership in the UK, and then leave again shortly afterwards. It is a short-term visa that does not lead to settlement.

The Fiancé(e) Visa is for couples who plan to marry in the UK but also intend to stay and build their life together here, allowing foreign nationals to enter the UK to marry or enter a civil partnership with a British citizen or settled person.

Eligibility

There are significant differences between the eligibility requirements of the two visas:

For the Marriage Visitor Visa, applicants must show that they are genuine visitors, intend to marry in the UK within six months, and will leave the UK at the end of their stay. Marriage visit visa refusals often stem from doubts about the applicant's intention to leave the UK and require detailed evidence of economic, familial and social ties to an applicant’s home country.

Even though it is a short-term visa that does not lead to settlement, applicants must still prove their relationship is genuine. There is no financial threshold or English language requirement.

The Fiancé(e) Visa has stricter requirements, similar to those for a spouse visa. Applicants must demonstrate that they are in a genuine relationship with a British citizen or someone settled in the UK. They must also meet a financial threshold, typically demonstrating a minimum income threshold of £29,000, prove their knowledge of English, and show evidence of suitable accommodation available to the couple to live in the UK.

Time allowed in the UK

Both visas allow you entry to the UK for a wedding, but only a Fiancé(e) Visa provides a pathway to remain living in the UK as a couple afterwards.

A Marriage Visitor Visa permits a stay of up to six months. It cannot be extended, and you cannot switch to another visa from within the UK. You must leave the UK at the end of the six-month period.

A Fiancé(e) Visa also grants six months to marry or enter a civil partnership. However, once married, to be able to continue living in the UK with your new spouse or civil partner, you must apply to switch to a Spouse Visa, which can be completed without leaving the UK, provided you meet the relevant requirements.

Visa Conditions

Under a Marriage Visitor Visa, you are not permitted to work, study, or access public funds.

The same restrictions apply during the initial six months on a Fiancé(e) Visa. However, after switching to a Spouse Visa, you gain the right to work and study in the UK.

Cost

There is a big difference in the cost of each visa. A Marriage Visitor Visa currently costs £135 for a 6-month multi-entry visa. The Fiancé(e) Visa is much more expensive, at £2,064. The Immigration Health Charge is not payable for either visa, so it is worth noting that neither gives you free access to the NHS.

Conclusion

As explored above, both the Marriage Visitor Visa and the Fiancé(e) Visa allow couples to marry in the UK, but they are designed for different situations.

The Marriage Visitor Visa is for those who plan to hold their wedding in the UK and then leave the country afterwards, whereas the Fiancé(e) Visa is intended for couples where one of the parties to the relationship is a British citizen or settled person, who want to marry and build their life together in the UK.

Understanding the requirements for each visa and determining which option best suits your circumstances can be complex. To maximise your chances of success, it is strongly recommended that you seek specialist advice from an immigration solicitor before proceeding with your application.