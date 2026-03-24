AI Immigration Routes: Global Talent And Tech Nation Endorsement

The previous article in this series on AI immigration routes discussed the Innovator Founder visa route and some important things to keep in mind if you are considering applying as the founder...

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1. The Global Talent (Digital Technology) Visa for AI Founders

The previous article in this series on AI immigration routes discussed the Innovator Founder visa route and some important things to keep in mind if you are considering applying as the founder of an AI company. As discussed, while the visa remains a popular route for many AI start-up founders, it has certain limitations. Strict settlement criteria, reporting requirements, and limitations on work for third parties can make it impractical for many. Applicants who have built a strong profile within the AI and broader digital technology sector will be pleased to know that another route may be available to them: The Global Talent (Digital Technology) visa.

The Digital Technology Global Talent visa route allows talented and promising individuals with technical or business skills in the digital technology sector to work in the UK. Applicants for a Digital Technology Global Talent visa will be leaders in their field, or have the potential to be leaders, as determined by the Home Office approved endorsement body, Tech Nation. There is no cap on the number of applicants that can be endorsed in the Digital Technology sub-category of the UK Global Talent route. For a general guide on applying for the Global Talent (Digital Technology) visa, see here. In this article I address key aspects of the guidance for founders and employees of AI companies.

2. The Two-Stage Global Talent Endorsement Process

Applications for the Global Talent (Digital Technology) visa are made in two stages. Stage 1 refers to the endorsement stage. Most applicants (other than those who have won an eligible prize) are required to complete an application for endorsement from Tech Nation, the Government’s approved endorsing body. Following successful endorsement, applicants go on to Stage 2, in which they are required to submit a Global Talent visa application within three months of notification of endorsement.

3. Eligibility for Technical and Business Applicants

Individuals can apply for endorsement on the basis of both technical and non-technical skills. Both technical applicants (i.e. programmers) from non-technical organisations and non-technical applicants (i.e. business roles) from technical organisations are eligible. Of course technical applicants from technical organisations are also eligible. Technical applicants must demonstrate proven technical expertise with the latest technologies in building, using, deploying or exploiting a technology stack and building technical infrastructure. Business applicants meanwhile must demonstrate a proven commercial, investment, or product expertise in building digital products or leading investments in significant digital product businesses. Technical applicants might be programmers, developers, or machine learning engineers building AI tools in companies or organisations across a broad spectrum of industries. Business applicants applying on the basis of contributions to a product led digital technology company in the field of AI meanwhile will likely have some of the following skills and experience:

Examples of Business Skills:

Experience as C Suite in a SMEs + (CEO, CMO, CIO) or head of operations for a digital business

Experience of leading substantial VC investment over £25m GBP

Experience as a commercial/business lead (P&L, growth, sales and distribution strategy) in a digital business

Experience of expanding or growing a significant product-led digital technology business

Sector-specific experience e.g. payment infrastructure in FinTech / international expansion in EdTech etc.

Solution sales experts

Experienced Product Manager

SaaS or enterprise sales leadership for digital services

Solution sales skills performed for a growing B2B digital business (i.e. not big-company experience)

Performance marketing experts, performed in house for digital businesses

Experienced and senior VC or PE analysts with track records of leading investments in digital businesses

4. Evidential Challenges for Business Applicants

Business applicants can face greater restrictions in providing evidence of innovative activity compared to those with tangible outputs like lines of code or patents. If applying on the basis of business skills, you should ensure that evidence focuses on the digital technology itself, emphasising how your leadership led to the growth of a product-led AI technology company and demonstrate the concrete technological innovation and utility of the AI product, not just general business success.

Non-technical applicants from non-technical organisations are generally not eligible.

5. Exceptional Talent vs Exceptional Promise Under the Global Talent Route

There are two options for applicants applying for endorsement by Tech Nation:

Leader (called ‘exceptional talent’)

Emerging or potential leader (called ‘exceptional promise’)

An applicant evidencing exceptional talent must show that they have been recognised as a leading talent in the digital technology sector in the last 5 years whereas an applicant evidencing exceptional promise must only show that they have been recognised as having potential to be a leading talent in the digital technology field in the last 5 years.

While exceptionally promising applicants are expected to have less than five years of experience in their chosen field, this does not preclude career changers from applying under the more lenient ‘exceptional promise’ criteria. Applicants who have moved into the digital technology sector from another field following the ‘AI boom’ of the previous several years can thus benefit from the lower barrier to entry as an exceptionally promising applicant.

6. Evidential Requirements for Exceptional Talent and Exceptional Promise

Applicants seeking to evidence Exceptional Talent in the digital technology industry will need to show that they have been recognised as a leading talent in the digital technology sector in the last 5 years and provide evidence of at least two of the following:

A proven track record for innovation as a founder or senior executive of a product-led digital technology company or as an employee working on a new digital field or concept;

Proof of recognition for work beyond your occupation that contributes to the advancement of the field;

Having made significant technical, commercial, or entrepreneurial contributions to the field as either a founder, senior executive, board member or employee of a product-led digital technology company;

Having demonstrated exceptional ability in the field by making academic contributions through research published or otherwise endorsed by an expert.

Exceptional Promise applicants will need to show that you have been recognised as having potential to be a leading talent in the digital technology field in the last 5 years, be at an early stage in your career and provide evidence of at least two of the following:

At least one example of innovation as a founder of a product led digital technology company or as an employee working on a new digital field or concept;

At least one example of proof of recognition for work beyond your occupation that contributes to the advancement of the field;

At least one example of significant technical, commercial, or entrepreneurial contributions to the field as either a founder or employee of a product-led digital technology company;

At least one example demonstrating exceptional ability in the field by making academic contributions through research endorsed by an expert.

7. Mandatory and Supporting Documents

Applicants are able to provide the following evidence in support of an application:

Personal Statement

CV with any career and publication history

Three letters of recommendation

Up to 10 pieces of evidence in relation to the relevant Eligibility Criteria Mandatory Criteria: At least 2 unique documents showing you are recognised as either a leading talent or potential talent, and; Optional Criteria: At least 4 unique documents showing you have any 2 of the other necessary skills (use 2 documents as proof for each skill).



8. Practical Guidance for AI Global Talent Applicants

Validate Leadership with Concrete Metrics: To be recognised as an established or potential world leader, you must quantify your impact. Use measurable evidence of success within the last five years, such as leading massive company growth (e.g., rapid scaling of team size or user base) or generating significant revenue or fundraising rounds; Secure High-Caliber and Knowledgeable Reference Authors: Reference letters are crucial and must come from established experts acknowledged in the digital technology field who have detailed, personal knowledge of your work for at least 12 months. Seek authors who can attest to your specific achievements, while prioritising high-profile individuals with relevant industry expertise. Focus Mandatory Evidence on the Last Five Years: The core mandatory criterion requires evidence from the last five years. Prioritise gathering proof from this period, ensuring it is evenly spread across the period as not to provoke suspicions of pursuing engagements for the purpose of applying for the visa.

9. Restrictions on the Use of Generative AI in Endorsement Applications

Unlike the Innovator Founder route, which permits the use of generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude in visa applications subject to certain caveats, Tech Nation takes an extremely restrictive approach:

“The use of Artificial Intelligence and/or language processing tools (e.g. ChatGPT) within your application is not acceptable (e.g. the creation of Letters of Reference, Personal Statement, Evidence Documents, etc.). The standard required for Global Talent endorsement requires that your application is created by the applicant. All referenced examples of work must also be accompanied by verifiable evidence (e.g. screenshots, press clippings, company-approved performance data, etc.) in order to qualify. The use of AI or similar tools may weaken your application or potentially raise concerns regarding the validity of your application.”

Tech Nation states explicitly that they consider unacceptable AI usage to be equivalent to the provision of false or fraudulent evidence:

“If appropriate, Tech Nation will undertake checks on the information applicants provide, including the contacting of references, and checking for unacceptable use of AI. If Tech Nation finds that false or fraudulent evidence has been submitted, the application will be ineligible for consideration and the Home Office will be informed. Submission of fraudulent information on a Global Talent endorsement application may lead to the refusal of future visa applications you submit under both Global Talent or any other immigration route considered by the Home Office.”

10. Deception and Refusal Risks Under the Immigration Rules

While there are no specific ‘suitability’ requirements for Stage 1 of the Global Talent application (endorsement), this can have serious implications for both Stage 2 and any future visa applications under other immigration routes. Part Suitability of the Immigration Rules outlines the circumstances under which visa applications may be refused as a result of applicants providing false information:

Deception Grounds

SUI 9.1. An application for entry clearance or permission must be refused where the decision maker is satisfied that the applicant used deception by:

(a) making false representations or providing false documents or false information in relation to the application (whether or not relevant to the application); or

(b) not disclosing relevant facts in relation to the application.

SUI 9.2. Permission extended under section 3C of the Immigration Act 1971 may be cancelled where the decision maker is satisfied the applicant used deception by:

(a) making false representations or providing false documents or false information in relation to an application (whether or not relevant to the application); or

(b) not disclosing relevant facts in relation to an application.

False Representations Grounds

SUI 10.1. An application for entry clearance or permission may be refused where the applicant or a third party, in relation to the application, or to obtain documents from the Secretary of State or a third party:

(a) made false representations or provided false documents or false information in relation to the application (whether or not relevant to the application, and whether or not to the applicant’s knowledge); or

(b) did not disclose relevant facts in relation to the application.

SUI 10.2. Entry clearance or permission held by a person may be cancelled where, the applicant or a third party, in relation to the application, or to obtain documents from the Secretary of State or a third party:

(a) made false representations or provided false documents or false information in relation to an application (whether or not relevant to the application, and whether or not to the applicant’s knowledge); or

(b) did not disclose relevant facts in relation to an application.

This also applies to future visa applications where an applicant has provided false information in the past. From the ‘non-conducive grounds’ guidance:

Immigration Offending

You must refuse or cancel on non-conducive grounds where there is reliable evidence of immigration offending.

Examples include, but are not limited to:

(…)

providing false documents to assist people in the application process

11. Key Advantages of the Global Talent Visa for AI Professionals

Applicants who meet the criteria for endorsement and are granted a Global Talent (Digital Technology) Visa will benefit from several freedoms unavailable in other visa categories. Firstly, applicants do not need a job offer or a company to sponsor them. You can work as an employee for any company, be self-employed as a freelancer, build your own AI startup, or all three simultaneously.

Secondly, there are no fixed salary requirements, giving applicants the freedom to choose between working for early stage startups or non-profit organisations without the pressures of meeting the high ‘going rates’ for tech roles.

Finally, provided applicants have earned some money in the UK in their expert field and meet the rest of the eligibility criteria, they can apply for settlement after just 3 years (Exceptional Talent) or 5 years (Exceptional Promise).

12. Upcoming Changes to the Global Talent Route

At the 2026 World Economic Forum Meeting at Davos, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the Government’s plans to utilise the Global Talent route to make the UK a more attractive proposition for the brightest minds in AI.

“Select trailblazers in deep tech sectors” and applicants joining “the most promising UK companies in priority sectors” will have visa fees reimbursed, while “global companies will also find it quicker to expand in Britain via a new offer to fast-track their sponsor licenses.”

The Government will also “intensify its efforts by doubling its resourcing of its Global Talent Taskforce – this includes bringing in specialist private sector head-hunting expertise, establishing new functions to support individuals to relocate and companies to set up UK offices at pace, and emboldening its concierge offer to the world’s elite talent, starting with a dedicated focus on international AI talent.”

In February, AI minister Kanishka Narayan offered further details of the Government’s plans, announcing the Government’s intention to accelerate visa processing for AI talent. Currently, endorsement (Stage 1) can take up to 8 weeks whilst visa processing (Stage 2) can take 3 or 8 weeks depending on whether you are outside or inside the UK. In a fast-moving environment where dynamism and responsiveness to change are paramount, this will be a welcome change for applicants.

Finally, the Government’s ‘Earned Settlement’ proposals outline various changes to settlement periods, introducing a ten-year baseline settlement period with reductions based on contributions to UK life. Individuals with permission on the Global Talent route will be subject to a seven-year deduction meaning the existing three-year route to settlement will remain intact provided there are no major changes to the proposals following the period of consultation which closed on 12 February 2026.

13. Key Takeaways for Global Talent (Digital Technology) Applicants

The Global Talent visa can be an attractive route for AI talent wanting to come to the UK to build a business, engage in research, or work for a UK-based AI company. While it requires applicants to be active and prominent in their field, it brings attractive benefits, particularly its three-year route to settlement and relatively achievable ILR criteria.

14. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

For expert advice on how to apply for the Global Talent visa and the requirements for a successful application contact our immigration barristers in London on 0203 617 9173 or via the enquiry form below.

15. Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Global Talent (Digital Technology) visa?

The Global Talent (Digital Technology) visa allows recognised leaders and emerging leaders in the digital technology sector to work in the UK. Applicants must first obtain endorsement from Tech Nation before submitting their visa application to the Home Office.

Do I need a job offer or sponsor for the Global Talent visa?

No. The Global Talent visa does not require sponsorship from a UK employer. Successful applicants may work for any company, be self-employed, establish their own AI start-up, or undertake multiple professional activities simultaneously.

Is there a cap on Global Talent (Digital Technology) endorsements?

No. There is currently no limit on the number of applicants who can be endorsed under the Digital Technology sub-category of the Global Talent route.

What is the difference between Exceptional Talent and Exceptional Promise?

Exceptional Talent is for established leaders who have been recognised as leading figures in digital technology within the last five years. Exceptional Promise is for emerging leaders who have demonstrated the potential to become leaders in the field and are typically at an earlier stage in their careers.

Can business professionals apply under the Digital Technology route?

Yes. Both technical and non-technical applicants may qualify. Business applicants must demonstrate proven commercial, investment or product expertise in a product-led digital technology company. Non-technical applicants from non-technical organisations are generally not eligible.

What evidence is required for Tech Nation endorsement?

Applicants must submit a personal statement, CV, three letters of recommendation and up to ten pieces of supporting evidence. They must satisfy the mandatory criterion (recognition as a leader or potential leader) and at least two optional criteria supported by distinct documentary evidence.

Can I use generative AI tools such as ChatGPT in a Global Talent application?

Tech Nation takes a restrictive approach to the use of AI tools in endorsement applications. Applications must be created by the applicant, and the use of AI-generated content may raise concerns regarding validity. Submission of false or fraudulent evidence may lead to refusal and could affect future immigration applications.

How quickly can I qualify for settlement under the Global Talent visa?

Applicants endorsed under the Exceptional Talent route may apply for settlement after three years. Those endorsed under Exceptional Promise may apply after five years, provided they meet the relevant eligibility requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.