Reporting Employee Changes To The Home Office Sponsor Licence

Once a sponsor licence application has been approved, compliance obligations for the licensed business begin, including the need to report on relevant employee changes to the Home Office through the sponsor management system (SMS).

Key Points to Report

You must report the following changes to a sponsored worker's circumstances within 10 working days after the relevant change or event has occurred, unless otherwise specified. For detailed information on each type of change, click on the links provided:

Role Commencement Delay: If a sponsored worker does not start the role for which they are sponsored within 28 days, refer to section S3 of Part 2: Sponsor a Worker for detailed information on start dates and actions required if the start date is delayed.

Unauthorised Absence: If a sponsored worker is absent from work without your permission for more than 10 consecutive working days.

Unpaid or Reduced Pay Leave: If a sponsored worker is absent from work without pay, or on reduced pay, for more than 4 weeks in total in any calendar year (or during the sponsorship period for Scale-up Workers) and a valid exception applies. Refer to section S4 of Part 2: Sponsor a Worker for more information on responsibilities regarding unpaid or reduced pay absences.

Salary Reduction: If a sponsored worker's salary or pay is reduced from the level stated on their Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS). For more details on salary reductions, see section S4 of Part 2: Sponsor a Worker.

Note that salary increases generally do not need to be reported unless the worker is a pre-registration nurse or midwife who has now completed registration. For further information, see section SK9 of Sponsor a Skilled Worker.

Significant Employment Changes: If there are significant changes to the details of the worker's employment, other than those requiring a change of employment application. This includes:

A change of job role, job title, core duties, or promotion, provided the change is within the same occupation code and all conditions in paragraph S9.10 of Part 2: Sponsor a Worker (‘Different role in the same occupation code') are met.

How to Report Changes

Log into the Sponsor Management System (SMS): Use your SMS credentials to log into the system. Navigate to the Appropriate Section: Once logged in, go to the ‘Workers' section to manage and report on your sponsored employees.

Additional Tips

Regular Audits: Conduct regular internal audits to ensure all changes are reported accurately and on time.

Conduct regular internal audits to ensure all changes are reported accurately and on time. Training: Train relevant staff on SMS and compliance requirements to ensure they understand the importance of timely and accurate reporting.

Train relevant staff on SMS and compliance requirements to ensure they understand the importance of timely and accurate reporting. Communication: Establish clear communication channels with your sponsored employees to ensure you are informed of any changes promptly.

Consequences of Non-Compliance

Failure to report changes accurately and promptly can lead to severe penalties, including fines, downgrading of your sponsor licence, or even revocation. Non-compliance can damage your organisation's reputation and impact your ability to sponsor employees in the future.

By adhering to the guidelines outlined in this article, you can effectively manage your sponsor licence obligations and ensure compliance with Home Office requirements. For more detailed guidance, refer to the official UKVI sponsor guidance available on the UK government website.

