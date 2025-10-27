UK Immigration Changes 2025: Migrants, Graduates, And Skilled Workers Impacted

Several changes to the Immigration Rules were made on 14 October 2025. This note explains some of the key changes, and what they mean for you.

New requirements for English language for economic migrants

The English language requirement is to be increased from B1 Level to B2 Level.

Difference between B1 and B2 (according to the Global Scale):

A B1 speaker can "deal with most situations likely to arise whilst travelling in an area where the language is spoken".

A B2 speaker can "interact with a degree of fluency and spontaneity that makes regular interaction with native speakers quite possible without strain for either party".

This change will apply to the following visa routes:

Skilled Work Visa (for "skilled workers" (check GOV.UK for eligible occupation codes) sponsored by a UK company)

Scale-up route: pathway for fast-growing businesses to sponsor individuals for highly skilled roles.

High Potential Individual: visa for graduates of top global universities.

These provisions will be implemented on 8 January 2026. If you were to submit an application for any of the above listed routes on or after this date, you will need to meet level B2.

Expansion of the High Potential Individual route

The number of eligible institutions on the High Potential Individual List (a visa for graduates of top global universities) will be doubled, but with a cap placed on the route of 8,000 applications per year.

If you have graduated from an eligible university within the last five years, you may wish to consider this visa route. You must show that you can support yourself financially and speak English to a B1 Level (B2 from 8 January 2026).

Reduction the duration of stay under the Graduate route to 18 months

The Government will reduce the duration of stay under the Graduate route from 2 years to 18 months. This will apply to applications submitted on or after 1 January 2027.

The changes do not apply to PhD graduates, who will continue to receive three years of leave after they complete their studies.

Changes to Appendix Temporary Work – Seasonal Worker

Seasonal workers will be able to spend no more than six months working in the UK during any rolling 10-month period, rather than any rolling 12-month period under the previous rules. Additionally, there will be a four month "colling off" period before a person who was previously working as a seasonal worker may re-enter in the same category. The new rules apply for applications made on or after 11 November 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.