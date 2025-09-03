New Salary Rules 2025 - UK Skilled Worker Visa (Video)

Discover the new Skilled Worker visa salary thresholds for 2025 with Mohammed from Latitude Law. From 22 July 2025, the general threshold rises to £41,700, with a minimum hourly rate of £17.13. Learn how these changes affect Certificates of Sponsorship and transitional provisions for pre-April 2024 visa holders . Stay informed with our expert insights!

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.