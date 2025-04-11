Parent Of A Child Visa: Settlement Eligibility And Requirements

1. Overview of the Parent of a Child Visa and Settlement (ILR) Eligibility

The Parent of a Child visa enables a parent to join their child in the UK in order to care for them. If granted, you will be on a 5-year route to settlement (ILR). This means that once you have spent a continuous period of 60 months in the UK, subject to the requirements, you may be eligible for settlement (Indefinite Leave to Remain/ILR). This pathway plays a vital role in family reunification, enabling parents to live with their child in the UK. This article will set out the requirements and guidance relevant to applying for ILR as the Parent of a Child in the UK.

If you are thinking of applying for settlement under the Parent of a Child Visa route, the requirements you need to meet are relatively similar to those you would have had to meet at the initial application and extension stages. This is because you must demonstrate that, at the date of application, you still meet all of the eligibility requirements for leave to remain as a parent in Appendix FM of the Immigration Rules.

Your child must be living in the UK. If your child resides elsewhere, you are not eligible to apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) under the Parent of a Child Visa route, as the visa was designed to facilitate family unification in the UK. As well as living in the UK, your child needs to either:

be settled in the UK as either a British citizen or a person with Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR);

be applying for Indefinite Leave to Remain at the same time as you.

2. Parental Relationship Requirement for ILR

In order to apply to settle on the basis of your child, you must demonstrate a parental relationship to the child. For immigration purposes, 'parent' is defined in Part 6 of the Immigration Rules and includes:

a biological parent; and a legal parent, including the birth mother where the child is not genetically related, spouse or civil partner of the birth mother at the time of the child's birth, and person with a parental order under section 54, or section 54A of the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Act 2008; and adoptive parent: who, when habitually resident outside the UK, adopted a child in accordance with a decision taken by the competent administrative authority or court in a country whose adoption orders are recognised by the UK; or whose adopted child has been granted permission under Appendix Adoption, or Part 8 of these Rules, and, if applicable, the adoption has been formally completed in the UK.

As set out above, the definition of 'parent' is quite broad and emphasises the responsibility over the child, as opposed to the biological relationship between the applicant and the child. In fact, one of the main requirements you may need to demonstrate is that you have sole responsibility over the relevant child. We will look at this in more detail below.

3. Sole Responsibility Requirement for Settlement

According to the Family life (as a partner or parent) and exceptional circumstances guidance, sole responsibility means that "one parent has abdicated or abandoned parental responsibility, and the remaining parent is exercising sole control in setting and providing the day-to-day direction for the child's welfare".

This is reflected in TD (Paragraph 297 (i) (e): "sole responsibility") Yemen [2006] UKAIT 00049 which held the test for sole responsibility to be 'not whether anyone else has day-to-day responsibility, but whether the parent has continuing control and direction of the child's upbringing including making all the important decisions in the child's life'. To understand more about how the Home Office interprets sole responsibility, you may wish to read our previous article Child Visa Applications: How To Prove 'Sole Responsibility'.

It is important to note that the Parent of a Child visa can only be granted to one parent who has sole responsibility over the relevant child. If the child has two parents who wish to join their child in the UK, they may be able to apply on the 10-year route to settlement on the basis of having a British child.

The Home Office will take into account multiple factors when assessing if you have sole responsibility over your child. Sometimes there is very clear evidence of sole responsibility such as a parent signing over rights to the applying parent. Other times, you must think about the evidence you can gather to demonstrate that you exercise sole control over the direction of the relevant child's life, and that the other parent no longer impacts those decisions. The Home Office is aware that it is unrealistic that the child will only receive care from only one adult. They accept that there will be other adults, such as relatives, that offer an element of care towards the child, for example taking the child to school. Providing the applicant has overall responsibility for the welfare of the child, actions such as these are considered to be practical support, as opposed to overall responsibility.

It must be noted that sole responsibility does not only include day-to-day responsibility over the child. The responsibility over the child must amount to sole control in relation to the child's upbringing, important life decisions and general life direction. The burden of proof is on the applying parent to demonstrate that they do in fact exercise sole responsibility for the child. Examples of evidence can include, but is not limited to:

evidence of the applying parents role in the child's education, such as correspondence between the applying parent and the relevant child's schools or colleges;

evidence of medical decisions or appointments made by the applying parent;

evidence of financial responsibility over the relevant child;

evidence of the applying parent exercising control over the child's religious practices;

evidence of any other expenses spent on the relevant child such as extra-curricular activities and holidays.

4. Demonstrating Direct Access to the Child in Parent of a Child Visa Applications

There may also be cases where both parents share responsibility over the child. If you are unable to prove sole responsibility, you may be able to demonstrate that you have direct access to the relevant child. If you and the child's other parent or carer share responsibility for the child, you must show that you are no longer in a relationship with them. The other parent or carer must also:

be a British or Irish citizen; or

have Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), settled status or permanent residence in the UK; or

have pre-settled status under Appendix EU.

As well as the above, you must also show evidence that you have direct access to the relevant child. If the child normally lives with you, then there is no need to demonstrate this. However, your child may be living with the other parent or carer, in which case you need to show that either by agreement between each other or a court order, you have access to the child in person.

5. Financial and Accommodation Requirements in Parent of a Child Visa Applications

As well as demonstrating sole responsibility over the child, you must also show that you have the funds and accommodation to maintain them. The approach to adequate maintenance is set out in the Family Migration: Appendix FM and Adult Dependent Relative – Adequate Maintenance and Accommodation guidance:

The Upper Tribunal case of Ahmed [benefits; proof of receipt; evidence] Bangladesh [2013] UKUT 84 [IAC] directed the Home Office to evidence financial figures in all decision letters in which refusal was based on inadequate maintenance.

Therefore, decision makers considering an application for entry clearance, leave to remain, further leave to remain or indefinite leave to remain which has to meet a requirement for adequate maintenance must set out the financial position of the applicant/sponsor in all cases that fall for refusal using the following formula:

A – B ≥ C A minus B is greater than or equal to C.

Where:

A is the net income (after deduction of income tax and National Insurance contributions);

B is housing costs(i.e. what needs to be spent on accommodation); and

C is the amount of Income Support an equivalent British family of that size can receive.

Unlike immigration applications under Appendix FM where you need to meet a minimum income requirement, for Parent of a Child visa applications, you just need to show that after your housing costs, you still have enough income to maintain your child. This must be greater than the amount set by the UK government in regards to Income Support. You can check the Income Support amounts equivalent to the size of your family unit.

You can demonstrate your income through multiple ways permitted under Appendix FM-SE such as employment, self-employment and savings. If you are unsure on which type of income you should rely on, please contact our immigration barristers below to discuss your options.

6. English Language and Life in The UK Test

As with most ILR applications, unless you are exempt, then you must meet the English Language requirement, and also pass the Life in the UK test.

There are multiple ways you can meet the English Language requirement. Our article on A Guide to the UK Visa English Language Requirement explains the various ways you can meet this requirement for your Parent of a Child visa application.

Book your Life in the UK test.

7. Proving Continuous Residence for ILR

For ILR, you must show that you have lived in the UK on this route continuously for at least 60 months. You can demonstrate your residence through your employment, social life, family connections and involvement in your local community. Demonstrating this requirement relies heavily on the evidence you are able to provide, and varies on a case-by-case basis.

You may also wish to set out the limited ties you have to your country of nationality, in order to further demonstrate your ties to the UK. For example, explaining that you have no friends or family in your country of nationality.

9. Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Parent of a Child Visa?

The Parent of a Child Visa allows a parent to join their child in the UK to care for them. It usually leads to a 5-year route to settlement, after which you may be eligible for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR).

What are the requirements to apply for settlement under the Parent of a Child Visa?

You must have lived in the UK for at least 60 continuous months, meet the adequate maintenance and accommodation requirements, demonstrate your parental relationship, show your responsibility over the child (either by having sole responsibility or direct access), and pass the English language and Life in the UK tests, unless exempt.

Who is eligible to apply for settlement under the Parent of a Child Visa?

You must be the parent of a child who is living in the UK. The child must either be settled in the UK or applying for ILR at the same time.

What is the parental relationship requirement for settlement?

You must demonstrate a biological, legal, or adoptive parental relationship with the child. This includes biological parents, legal parents under specific laws, and adoptive parents who meet UK requirements.

What is meant by 'sole responsibility' in the Parent of a Child Visa?

Sole responsibility means one parent has the primary control and direction over the child's upbringing and welfare. The applicant must show they are responsible for important decisions in the child's life. It does not only include day-to-day responsibility over the child.

Can both parents apply for settlement under the Parent of a Child Visa?

Only one parent can be granted the Parent of a Child Visa based on sole responsibility. The other parent may need to apply under a different route.

What is required for financial and accommodation support?

You must demonstrate that you have sufficient funds and accommodation to support your child without relying on public funds. This includes meeting the amount set by the UK government in regards to Income Support (equivalent to the size of your family unit) after housing costs.

Do I need to pass the English Language and Life in the UK tests?

Yes, unless exempt, you must meet the English language requirement and pass the Life in the UK test as part of the settlement application.

How can I prove continuous residence in the UK?

You must show evidence of living in the UK for at least 60 months through work, social life, family connections, and community involvement. Documentation should support your claim of continuous residence.

10. Glossary

Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR): A form of permanent residency in the UK that allows you to stay without time restrictions.

Sole Responsibility: A situation where one parent has the primary control over the child's upbringing, including making all major decisions in their life, such as education and medical care.

Appendix FM: A part of the UK immigration rules relating to family visas, including the Parent of a Child Visa.

Continuous Residence: Living in the UK without significant gaps or breaks in your stay for a specified period (e.g., 60 months).

English Language Requirement: A condition that applicants must meet by demonstrating their ability to speak and understand English, often through a test or qualifications.

Life in the UK Test: A requirement for settlement applicants to demonstrate knowledge of British history, culture, and society.

Financial Requirement: A condition that ensures the applicant can financially support themselves and their child without relying on public funds.

Accommodation Requirement: Ensures that applicants have suitable accommodation for themselves and their child without relying on public housing.

Parental Relationship: A legal or biological connection between the applicant and the child, including situations of adoption or legal guardianship.

