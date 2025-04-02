The Truth About UK Self-Sponsorship: What You Need To Know (Video)

The concept of self-sponsorship in the UK offers a pathway for individuals aiming to establish themselves professionally without relying on traditional employer sponsorship.

The concept of self-sponsorship in the UK offers a pathway for individuals aiming to establish themselves professionally without relying on traditional employer sponsorship. This approach involves setting up a UK-based business entity, applying for a sponsor licence from the Home Office, and then using that licence to sponsor yourself under the Skilled Worker visa route. It can be a powerful option for entrepreneurs and experienced professionals looking for greater control over their move to the UK.

However, it's important to clarify that self-sponsorship is not a separate visa category—it's a strategic use of the existing system. The process demands careful planning, including a strong and genuine business plan, a clear role within the company, and full compliance with sponsor duties under UK immigration rules. Without these, applications can fail or future issues may arise during audits or renewals.

Please be aware: The Home Office has announced that immigration and nationality fees will increase effective from 9 April 2025. For the most current fee information, please refer to the official Home Office fee schedule here.

