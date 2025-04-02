ARTICLE
2 April 2025

The Truth About UK Self-Sponsorship: What You Need To Know (Video)

WB
WestBridge Business Immigration

Contributor

WestBridge Business Immigration logo
WestBridge Business Immigration, a London-based law firm with more than a decade of experience, advises businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals on compliant and efficient immigration outcomes. The firm specialises in tailored guidance to navigate the complexities of the UK immigration system.
Explore Firm Details
The concept of self-sponsorship in the UK offers a pathway for individuals aiming to establish themselves professionally without relying on traditional employer sponsorship.
United Kingdom Immigration
Toby Way
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The concept of self-sponsorship in the UK offers a pathway for individuals aiming to establish themselves professionally without relying on traditional employer sponsorship. This approach involves setting up a UK-based business entity, applying for a sponsor licence from the Home Office, and then using that licence to sponsor yourself under the Skilled Worker visa route. It can be a powerful option for entrepreneurs and experienced professionals looking for greater control over their move to the UK.

However, it's important to clarify that self-sponsorship is not a separate visa category—it's a strategic use of the existing system. The process demands careful planning, including a strong and genuine business plan, a clear role within the company, and full compliance with sponsor duties under UK immigration rules. Without these, applications can fail or future issues may arise during audits or renewals.

For a full breakdown of what self-sponsorship really means, the requirements involved, and common misconceptions, watch our video:

Thinking about self-sponsorship as your route to working or staying in the UK? In this video, we dive deep into the facts and dispel the myths surrounding self-sponsorship for foreign nationals.

Our expert team at WestBridge Business Immigration has over 17 years of experience helping individuals and companies navigate the UK immigration system.

Please be aware: The Home Office has announced that immigration and nationality fees will increase effective from 9 April 2025. For the most current fee information, please refer to the official Home Office fee schedule here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Toby Way
Toby Way
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More