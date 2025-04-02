The Truth About UK Self-Sponsorship: What You Need To Know (Video)

The concept of self-sponsorship in the UK offers a pathway for individuals aiming to establish themselves professionally without relying on traditional employer sponsorship. This approach involves setting up a UK-based business entity, applying for a sponsor licence from the Home Office, and then using that licence to sponsor yourself under the Skilled Worker visa route. It can be a powerful option for entrepreneurs and experienced professionals looking for greater control over their move to the UK.
However, it's important to clarify that self-sponsorship is not a separate visa category—it's a strategic use of the existing system. The process demands careful planning, including a strong and genuine business plan, a clear role within the company, and full compliance with sponsor duties under UK immigration rules. Without these, applications can fail or future issues may arise during audits or renewals.
For a full breakdown of what self-sponsorship really means, the requirements involved, and common misconceptions, watch our video:
Thinking about self-sponsorship as your route to working or staying in the UK? In this video, we dive deep into the facts and dispel the myths surrounding self-sponsorship for foreign nationals.
Please be aware: The Home Office has announced that immigration and nationality fees will increase effective from 9 April 2025. For the most current fee information, please refer to the official Home Office fee schedule here.
