UK ETAs: Who Needs One And When?

If you are a business inviting visitors to the UK or an individual visiting (or transiting landside through) the UK, you may be affected by the UK's expanded electronic travel authorisation (ETA) scheme for non-visa nationals.

From April 2025, an ETA will be a pre-entry requirement for everyone who doesn't require a visa to enter the UK and who doesn't have any existing UK immigration permission (or exemption from immigration control). The UK government refers to this group as 'non-visa nationals'.

If you are a non-visa national, you will need to have an ETA if you are coming to the UK to:

Visit;

Transit (landside only); or

Work in the UK for up to three months under the Creative Worker visa concession.

The ETA requirement no longer applies to airside transit through Heathrow and Manchester airports.

There is an exception for non-visa nationals who are legally resident in Ireland and are entering the UK from Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey or the Isle of Man.

What is the ETA application process?

You should make your application via the 'ETA App' or online. The process applies to adults and children.

You must have a valid chipped passport, take a digital photo and enrol your biometrics. You will also need to answer a short set of 'suitability' questions.

An ETA currently costs GBP 10 and last for two years or until your passport expires, whichever happens first.

What are the main impacts of this development?

For businesses:

If you finance the expenses of business visitors to your organisation in the UK, you may need to adjust your budget to reflect the GBP 10 cost of ETAs.

For travellers:

If you are a non-visa national, you should:

Understand when the ETA requirement applies to you;

Factor the additional process and cost into your UK travel plans;

When required, make sure that you get (or, during the implementation period, at least apply for) an ETA in good time before travelling to the UK;

Be aware that the rollout of the new system may initially cause some queuing delays when visiting the UK, and consider packing additional food, water and medications;

Be aware that you may be refused an ETA in certain circumstances, for example if: You have a current UK deportation or exclusion order: You have a significant criminal history; You have previously overstayed in the UK or breached your immigration conditions; or You have outstanding debts to the UK; and

Be aware that if you are not eligible for an ETA or have one refused, you may need to apply for a visa to visit the UK. This can take around three weeks to process.

Who does not need an ETA?

An ETA is not required if you fall under one of the following groups:

You are a British or Irish citizen travelling on a valid British or Irish passport (or another valid passport containing a certificate of entitlement to the right of abode);

You already hold a UK visitor visa;

You have existing UK immigration permission, e.g. under a work route, as a partner, as a student, or under the EU Settlement Scheme or Ukraine schemes;

You are travelling on a British Overseas Territories citizen passport;

You are resident in Ireland and: Are travelling on a passport of an ETA-eligible country Are entering the UK from Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey or the Isle of Man; and You provide acceptable proof of your residence in Ireland.



Non-European nationals (ETA currently required)

Non-European countries whose citizens are non-visa nationals include:

European nationals (ETA required from 2 April 2025)

European nationals (aside from Irish nationals) need an ETA to enter the UK from 2 April 2025 and can apply from 5 March 2025.

European countries and micro-states whose citizens are non-visa nationals include:

When should I apply, and what happens if I forget?

If the ETA requirement applies to your nationality on the date you intend to enter the UK to visit, transit (landslide) or use the Creative Worker visa concession, you should ensure you apply for one before you travel to the UK. Current government guidance suggests ETAs are normally processed within three working days, however can take longer three working days.

During an initial 'implementation period', it will be possible to travel to the UK with a pending ETA application, even if this has not yet been decided. Once this has ended, it will be necessary to have an approved ETA before travelling.

Before you travel, check your carrier's requirements for ETA.

Takeaway for employers

The UK is now completing the final implementation of its ETA scheme. It is important that employers that might be impacted understand the key aspects of the scheme and how it will operate. The headline points can be summarised as follows:

An ETA must be applied for online or via the Government's 'UK ETA app' and costs GBP 10 (due to rise to GBP 16 from Spring 2025).

An ETA is required for landside transit, but not for airside transit at Heathrow or Manchester airports.

There are some exceptions to the requirement, which should be checked.

A separate ETA is required for each traveller, including babies and children.

The processing time is normally three working days, but can be shorter or longer than this.

During an initial implementation period, travel to the UK is allowed with an ETA application pending.

Once issued, an ETA is valid for multiple visits over two years (or for the validity of the holder's passport if the passport is due to expire in less than two years).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.