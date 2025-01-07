Home Office Announces 24/7 Passenger Support Helpline

As part of the UK's transition to an eVisa system, the Home Office is setting up a new helpline for international travellers who may require assistance to enter the UK after travelling abroad. The helpline will be available from 9:00 GMT on 31 December 2024.

On 19 December 2024, the Immigration Law Practitioners' Association confirmed the following details about the Passenger Support Helpline to its members:

The helpline will launch from 9:00 GMT on 31 December 2024 and will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

The helpline is intended for individuals who are due to travel imminently

Contact centre staff will not be able to resolve technical issues or contact carriers

The main contact number is 0800 8766921 (free of charge)

An alternative contact number for those who can't use 0800 numbers is 0203 337 0927 (calling this number may incur charges)

The scope of the helpline appears to be to signpost callers on the options for resolving the situation if they encounter any issues returning to the UK. This may include instructing the traveller to ask their carrier to contact the Border Force Carrier Support Hub, or to apply for a temporary visa if other options of verifying the traveller's right to enter the UK have failed.

We anticipate information about the helpline should be published shortly on GOV.UK at Check your eVisa is correct before you travel.

Travellers can seek to minimise the risk of travel disruption by ensuring they have an eVisa in place, and checking the correctness of the details before travelling. For further information, see our eVisas FAQs.

