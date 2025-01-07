ARTICLE
7 January 2025

Home Office Announces 24/7 Passenger Support Helpline

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
The UK Home Office is launching a 24/7 Passenger Support Helpline on 31 December 2024 to assist travelers with eVisa-related entry issues, focusing on guidance and resolution options.
United Kingdom Immigration
Andrew Osborne,Supinder Singh Sian,Naomi Hanrahan-Soar
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

As part of the UK's transition to an eVisa system, the Home Office is setting up a new helpline for international travellers who may require assistance to enter the UK after travelling abroad. The helpline will be available from 9:00 GMT on 31 December 2024.

On 19 December 2024, the Immigration Law Practitioners' Association confirmed the following details about the Passenger Support Helpline to its members:

  • The helpline will launch from 9:00 GMT on 31 December 2024 and will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
  • The helpline is intended for individuals who are due to travel imminently
  • Contact centre staff will not be able to resolve technical issues or contact carriers
  • The main contact number is 0800 8766921 (free of charge)
  • An alternative contact number for those who can't use 0800 numbers is 0203 337 0927 (calling this number may incur charges)

The scope of the helpline appears to be to signpost callers on the options for resolving the situation if they encounter any issues returning to the UK. This may include instructing the traveller to ask their carrier to contact the Border Force Carrier Support Hub, or to apply for a temporary visa if other options of verifying the traveller's right to enter the UK have failed.

We anticipate information about the helpline should be published shortly on GOV.UK at Check your eVisa is correct before you travel.

Travellers can seek to minimise the risk of travel disruption by ensuring they have an eVisa in place, and checking the correctness of the details before travelling. For further information, see our eVisas FAQs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Andrew Osborne
Andrew Osborne
Photo of Supinder Singh Sian
Supinder Singh Sian
Photo of Stephen O'Flaherty
Stephen O'Flaherty
Photo of Naomi Hanrahan-Soar
Naomi Hanrahan-Soar
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More