Avoiding Pitfalls When Employing International Students In The UK

As new international students settle into the academic year and look for work alongside their studies, employers should be aware of potential pitfalls. Non-compliance with the UK's illegal working regime can result in significant penalties, so here's what you need to know.

International students can be a flexible workforce for UK employers, but they are also at the higher end of the scale when it comes to illegal working risk. Not understanding their work rights and how to evidence and monitor compliance with them can lead to a civil penalty of up to £60,000 per worker, so it's important that you get this right.

How can I check an international student's right to work in the UK?

Most Student visa holders undertaking a full-time course of study can be employed in the UK, subject to certain conditions. You can check the conditions by asking the student to provide you with a share code and checking their right to work online here.

As part of the right to work check, you must receive, copy and retain confirmation of the Student's academic term and vacation times. This information must come from their sponsoring education institution, either directly to the employee in your business with responsibility for right to work checks, or through a letter or email that has been provided by the institution to the student.

We would suggest not to rely on information published on the institution's website as evidence of term and vacation times, as this may not directly relate to the student's course or their personal circumstances.

What hours can a Student work during term-time?

Undergraduate and postgraduate students can be employed up to 20 hours per week during term-time.

Students enrolled in courses below bachelor degree level are limited to 10 hours per week during term-time.

The Home Office considers a week to run from Monday to Sunday, which may not be in line with the working week that your business uses for allocating shifts. You must also ensure that the person responsible for allocating shifts is aware of when the student is in or out of term-time.

Compliance with working hours during term-time can also become more complex if the student has another employer. In that case, both employers need to have procedures in place to ensure the student does not work above their allowed hours.

Can a Student work full-time?

Students with work rights can work full-time before the start of their course, during official term breaks and after they have completed their course.

They are also allowed to work full-time on a work placement that has been assessed by their educational institution as meeting the Home Office's requirements for work placements.

If you are offering a work placement, the institution should provide you with a letter that confirms the details of the work placement, which you should retain as part of your right to work checks. The letter must include specific information in line with the Home Office's Employer's guide to right to work checks. We are often asked to review these letters to check whether all the required details are included. This is because failure to get and retain a compliant letter can lead to an illegal working civil penalty being issued.

If you are considering employing a student who is on a work placement with another employer, you should find out whether the educational institution considers the work placement period to be within or outside term-time, as this will determine how many hours per week they can work for you during the placement.

Normally, a Student can't be employed in a full-time, permanent role. An exception to this is if the student is within three months of the course completion date for a bachelor degree or higher course at an approved institution and has an outstanding Skilled Worker application (or related administrative review) which was submitted while they still had immigration permission as a Student. You should take care to check and document that the switching provision applies to the Student before employing them in a full-time permanent role.

What work isn't permitted for a Student?

There are some restrictions on the type of work you can offer to Student visa holders:

Full-time permanent employment is not allowed, unless the switching provision mentioned above applies;

They cannot be self-employed or engage in business activity, unless they have successfully completed a bachelor degree or higher course at an approved institution and have an outstanding Graduate route application (or related administrative review); and

Work as a professional sportsperson (including a sports coach) or entertainer is also not allowed.

The definition of 'professional sportsperson' for immigration purposes is very wide, however a Student who is studying at bachelor degree level or above is allowed to play or coach sport as an amateur (i.e. for personal enjoyment and not for a living) or as part of a work placement that is an integral and assessed part of their course.

Some tips for engaging Students

Here are some tips to avoid common pitfalls when engaging a worker who holds a Student visa: