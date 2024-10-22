TB Test Requirement For UK Visa Applicants Explained

1. Changes to the Tuberculosis (TB) Test for UK Visa Applications

In the Statement of Changes to the Immigration Rules (HC1780), published on 07 September 2023, the Home Office introduced Appendix Tuberculosis (TB); the change was implemented over a year ago on 05 October 2023. Paragraph 7.24 of the Explanatory Memorandum to The Statement of Changes to the Immigration Rules (HC1780) outlines the reasons for the change:

"7.24 We are replacing rules A39, B39 and C39, and Appendix T with a new Appendix Tuberculosis, which provides greater clarity and consistency on the TB requirement, and are making associated consequential changes to individual routes where the new Appendix Tuberculosis will apply in place of the current rules."

Paragraphs 36-39 of the Immigration Rules still contain references to medical examinations.

2. UK Visa TB Test Requirements

A tuberculosis (TB) test is required if a UK visa applicant is coming to the UK for more than 6 months and they have been continuously present in a relevant country or countries for 6 months or more, which includes a period (of any length) within the 6 months before the date of application. The relevant countries are listed in TB6. of the Appendix.

Appendix Tuberculosis (TB) reads as follows:

"TB1. A person must provide a valid TB certificate with their application if paragraph TB2 applies, and they are applying for entry clearance to come to the UK:

(a) for more than 6 months, except for applications made under Appendix Ukraine Scheme; or

(b) as a fiancé(e) or proposed civil partner under Appendix FM: family members; or

(c) as a returning resident in accordance with Appendix Returning Residents."

3. When Is a TB Test Certificate Not Required?

A TB test certificate is not required if an applicant is a diplomat accredited to the UK or the applicant is a returning resident, they have not been away for more than 2 years and their leave has not therefore lapsed.

4. TB Test Certificate Validity Period

A UK visa applicant will need to show they have undergone screening for active pulmonary tuberculosis and that this tuberculosis is not present in them. The applicant will be provided with a certificate which should be submitted with the visa application documents.

An applicant applying for a UK visa must show the certificate was issued within the 6-month period immediately before the date of application and has not expired. The date of application is the date the UK visa application form is submitted online and any relevant fees are paid. It is important to note that a TB test certificate is only valid for 6 months from the date it is issued. An applicant will therefore need to consider the timing of their clinic appointment and factor in the practicalities of arranging it and travelling to the approved clinic.

5. What To Expect During a TB Test at an Approved Clinic?

A UK visa applicant will usually undergo a chest x-ray to test for TB. If this is not clear or there are concerns, the applicant may be asked to provide a sputum sample.

There are special arrangements for children and pregnant women. All children will need to see a physician who will decide if they need a chest x-ray. Children under 11 will not usually have a chest x-ray. A health questionnaire will be completed and if a clinician makes a decision meaning the child does not have TB, they will issue a certificate.

Pregnant women can choose either an x-ray with extra shield in the 2nd and 3rd trimesters, a sputum test, or to wait until they have delivered to be tested. If opting for the sputum test there may be an extra fee and it can take up to 8 weeks to receive a result.

If there is a positive test for TB the Applicant will be referred for treatment; once the treatment is complete they can be re-screened for an additional fee.

6. Approved TB Clinics

The list of relevant countries an applicant for a UK visa will need to consider can be found in TB6. of the Appendix. Each country has a list of approved clinics that can be accessed here. The Appendix requires that the valid medical certificate must be issued by a medical practitioner approved by the Secretary of State and appearing on the Gov.uk website. Clinic fees and appointment arrangements will depend country to country and clinic fees are payable in addition to any UKVI application fees. Where no clinic is available in the country they reside in – applicants may need to take a test in a neighbouring country. This is a practical consideration for many in planning their visa application. Other countries do have approved TB test clinics.

7. Waiving the TB Test Requirement for UK Visas

The Appendix allows for the TB test requirement to be waived:

"TB5. The decision maker may waive the requirement to provide a valid TB certificate if they are satisfied that the applicant is unable to obtain a certificate and it is reasonable to waive the requirement on the specific facts of the case."

You may wish to seek legal advice regarding any application involving arguments to waive the TB test requirements. The merits will depend on the individual facts and circumstances.

8. Consequences of Not Providing a TB Test Certificate With Your Visa Application

Not providing a TB certificate with an application may lead to refusal. It is possible an applicant may be required to provide a new valid TB certificate before the application for entry clearance is granted, if the TB certificate provided with their application expired more than 6 months before the date on which the application is considered and all other requirements are met.

9. Do I Require a TB Certificate for a Leave To Remain Application?

An applicant will only usually need to provide a TB certificate if making an application for entry clearance from outside the UK. Those applying for or extending a Hong Kong BN(O) visa from within the UK may need to consider whether they are required to provide a TB certificate. You can find a list of approved UK clinics.

12. Glossary

TB Test (Tuberculosis Test): A medical examination used to determine whether a person is infected with tuberculosis, typically involving a chest X-ray or sputum sample.

TB Certificate: A document issued by an approved clinic confirming that an individual has been screened for active pulmonary tuberculosis and does not have the disease.

UK Visa: A permit that allows a foreign national to enter, stay, and work or study in the United Kingdom for a specified period.

Appendix Tuberculosis: A section of the UK Immigration Rules that outlines the TB testing requirements for visa applicants, providing clarity and consistency regarding these regulations.

Approved Clinic: A medical facility authorised by the UK government to conduct TB tests for visa applicants and issue valid TB certificates.

Entry Clearance: The permission granted to an individual to enter the UK, typically requiring the submission of various documentation, including a TB certificate when applicable.

Relevant Countries: Countries where TB testing is required for visa applicants due to higher incidence rates of tuberculosis; a list of these countries is specified in paragraph TB6, Appendix Tuberculosis (TB) to the Immigration Rules.

Sputum Sample: A specimen of mucus coughed up from the lungs, which may be tested to confirm the presence of tuberculosis if initial screening results are unclear.

Returning Resident: An individual who has previously held indefinite leave to remain in the UK and is returning after a period away, usually not exceeding two years.

Discretion to Waive: The authority granted to immigration decision-makers to waive the requirement for a TB certificate where it is reasonable. A decision is based on the specific facts of the case.

Leave to Remain: Permission granted to a non-UK citizen to stay in the UK for a specified period, often subject to certain conditions or requirements, including health checks.

UKVI (UK Visas and Immigration): The government department responsible for handling visa applications and immigration control in the UK.

