18 September 2024

Short Term Overseas Remote Work: Policies And Common Misconceptions (Video)

Sophie Maes and Hannah Quinney discuss key policies and clarify common misconceptions employers face regarding short-term remote overseas work, focusing on immigration and global mobility challenges.
Join Sophie Maes, head of our Immigration and Global Mobility Expert Group, and Hannah Quinney from our Ius Laboris UK office as they discuss key policies and clear up common misconceptions employers have on short-term remote overseas work.

