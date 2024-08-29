The Home Office will phase out physical immigration documents by the end of 2024; however, it has taken a relatively relaxed approach to this deadline by stating that British Resident Permit (BRP) holders can prove their status within the UK in different ways and make a UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account after 2024.

The Home Office began the process of replacing physical immigration documents with digitial versions, known as eVisas, in April 2024. EVisas are secure, they cannot be lost or stolen and they have worked well for other routes, including the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS). Invitations to make a UKVI account were initially issued in phases, and in August 2024 the process opened to all BRP holders. Most BRPs are set to expire on 31st December 2024, and the Home Office has told holders to make a UKVI account before this date.

However, the response to a written question to the Home Office implies the impact will be minimal for most BRP holders. On 12 August 2024, Lord Handson of Flint, a Minister of Sate in the Home Office, stated that "most people don't need to prove their immigration status on a day-to-day basis, and many checks performed will be unaffected by the expiry of Biometric Residence Permits"

He also suggested that BRP holders do not need to worry about making an UKVI account before the deadline. He wrote that they could still "use the online right to work and rent services to prove their rights" after the expiry of their BRP at the end of 2024. Holders can also create an account after the end of 2024, using their expired BRP cards. This suggests that BRP holders only need to create and access a UKVI account if they wish to travel.

Despite the Home Office's relatively relaxed approach to the deadline, it is recommended that holders should try and make a UKVI account before the end of the year for the "smoothest possible experience."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.