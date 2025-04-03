New Restrictions On Italian Citizenship By Descent

The Italian Government has introduced a major reform in March 2025, it has enacted significant changes to its citizenship laws, particularly affecting those seeking citizenship by descent (jure sanguinis) and significantly limits the eligibility for Italian citizenship by descent.

Prior to this new law, individuals could claim Italian citizenship if they could prove descent from an Italian ancestor who was alive after March 17, 1861, when Italy was unified. This policy allowed for claims through multiple generations without a generational limit

Under the new regulations, eligibility is now restricted to individuals with at least one parent or grandparent born in Italy. This change aims to address concerns about the system's abuse and the administrative burden on Italian consulates, particularly in countries with large Italian diasporas such as Argentina and Brazil.

Key Changes in the Law

As of 29 March 2025, following the publication of the Decree-Law in the Official Gazette, the following modifications apply:

Generational limit - Only individuals with at least one parent or grandparent born in Italy may apply for Italian citizenship by descent.

Continuity proof - Applicants must now provide evidence of uninterrupted transmission of citizenship, rather than the Ministry being responsible for verification.

Centralised processing - The Italian consulates abroad will no longer handle citizenship applications, this responsibility will be transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Suspension of Consular Appointments - due to this legislative reform, Italian consular offices have suspended all citizenship by descent appointments until further notice.

Mandatory Application Fee - this reform follows the introduction of a €600 application fee per applicant, effective 1 January 2025, as established in the Budget Law passed in December 2024.

How Will This Affect You?

