19 August 2024

United Kingdom – Transition From BRP Cards To EVisas

BRP (Biometric Residence Permit) cardholders should ensure they apply for an eVisa before their BRP expires.
BRP (Biometric Residence Permit) cardholders should ensure they apply for an eVisa before their BRP expires. All BRP holders are now eligible to switch to eVisas, which are becoming the new standard for documenting immigration status, albeit in a virtual format.

Please encourage any employees with a BRP to make this transition to eVisas as soon as possible. This includes those who are not sponsored but have a BRP as proof of another visa type that allows them to work, such as Dependent family members.

Keep in mind that the expiration dates for BRPs and associated visas may differ, with all BRPs set to expire by December 31, 2024.

