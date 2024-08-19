Focus On IT And Engineering Labor Shortages

The UK's new Labor Government has tasked the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) with investigating the reliance of the IT and Engineering sectors on international recruitment. This inquiry is part of a broader effort to align immigration policy with skills development.

The MAC will explore factors contributing to labor shortages in these fields, including pay and working conditions, and consider how immigration policy could incentivize greater domestic recruitment. The committee has also been asked to reassess the Immigration Salary List (formerly the Shortage Occupation List) and examine potential regional variations in immigration policy.

It's expected that the MAC will soon issue a call for evidence regarding labor shortages in IT and Engineering to inform its upcoming repo