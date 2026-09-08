FCA Non-financial Misconduct

On 1 September 2026 the FCA will be implementing its long-awaited rules and guidance on non-financial misconduct. This new guidance raises important considerations for firms balancing regulatory expectations with employment law risk and raises some potential challenges for HR professionals. James Greenhas written a series of articles exploring the key issues, including:

The FCA’s new approach to non-financial misconduct – what is it and what has changed?

Areas of risk and challenge for employers, including tricky areas like navigating the work life/private life boundary, social media activity, whistleblowing concerns, the increasing responsibilities placed on managers, and how firms can approach investigations where allegations of non-financial misconduct arise.

Key considerations for financial services firms preparing for the changes.

You can explore the full Passle series below.

Our sector-specialist lawyers advise regulated firms on related employment law and regulatory issues every day. Whether you are reviewing policies and procedures, responding to allegations, managing an investigation or considering the wider regulatory implications, we’re here to help. Please get in touch with James Green, Carlene Nicol or one of our experienced team members who would be happy to discuss your requirements.