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8 September 2026

FCA Non-financial Misconduct

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Burges Salmon

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The Financial Conduct Authority's new rules on non-financial misconduct, effective September 1, 2026, present significant challenges for financial services firms navigating the intersection of regulatory compliance and employment law. This comprehensive guide examines the regulatory framework, identifies key risk areas including social media activity and whistleblowing, and provides strategic considerations for HR professionals preparing for implementation.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
James Green and Carlene Nicol
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On 1 September 2026 the FCA will be implementing its long-awaited rules and guidance on non-financial misconduct. This new guidance raises important considerations for firms balancing regulatory expectations with employment law risk and raises some potential challenges for HR professionals. James Greenhas written a series of articles exploring the key issues, including:

  • The FCA’s new approach to non-financial misconduct – what is it and what has changed?
  • Areas of risk and challenge for employers, including tricky areas like navigating the work life/private life boundary, social media activity, whistleblowing concerns, the increasing responsibilities placed on managers, and how firms can approach investigations where allegations of non-financial misconduct arise.
  • Key considerations for financial services firms preparing for the changes.

You can explore the full Passle series below.

Our sector-specialist lawyers advise regulated firms on related employment law and regulatory issues every day. Whether you are reviewing policies and procedures, responding to allegations, managing an investigation or considering the wider regulatory implications, we’re here to help. Please get in touch with James GreenCarlene Nicol or one of our experienced team members who would be happy to discuss your requirements.

The FCA's new rules on non-financial misconduct

Key issues for HR professionals in regulated firms

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Dealing with issues which arise in an employee’s private life

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Social media and the right to offend

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Whistleblowing and the rising burden on managers

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Getting investigations right

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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James Green
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Carlene Nicol
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