Consumer Duty: How Can Wealth Managers Stay On The Front Foot In 2026?

Since coming into force on 31 July 2023, the FCA's Consumer Duty has raised complex questions about scope and compliance, especially for wealth managers given the complexities of their businesses and diverse client profiles. Recent publications at the end of 2025 include a consultation on targeted clarifications to the FCA Handbook and fresh supervisory guidance, with a further consultation on the Duty's scope expected in early 2026. This could finally bring much-needed clarity – or the possibility of some further unhelpful steers from the regulator – for wealth managers.
Here, we highlight ongoing uncertainties affecting the application of the Duty to wealth management and outline key review areas for wealth managers in 2026. We also suggest steps wealth managers can take to influence the Duty's future direction.
1. Are UK wealth managers "over-implementing" the Duty?
- In September 2025, FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi acknowledged in a letter to the Chancellor that some firms had
adopted an "unduly prescriptive or administrative
approach" to the Duty, though he did not specify where
over-implementation was happening. The upcoming 2026 consultation
may offer more insight on this point.
- Based on market intelligence, we are aware that some firms are
also adopting a conservative approach to applying the
"non-retail financial instrument" exemption, which states
that financial instruments with a minimum denomination or
investment amount of £50,000 are not subject to the Duty, and
is typically more relevant to high-net-worth investors than to
high-street retail customers.
- Beyond this limited example, there is little evidence of
significant over-implementation among wealth managers. The broader
challenge is that, because the Duty is principles-based and the
guidance given is generic, it is hard for firms to gauge whether
they have exceeded what the FCA requires. As a result, the
variation in firms' approaches likely reflects differences in
risk appetite rather than systemic over-compliance, underscoring
the need for clearer, sector-specific guidance from the FCA.
- The FCA is also consulting on changes to the professional client opt-up regime in CP25/36 and we expect it to publish finalised rules in H2 2026. Broadly, the FCA proposes to allow clients with investable assets of at least £10 million to opt-up, or for firms to use a modified qualitative test to opt up other clients. For clients who are opted up, the application of Consumer Duty would be limited only to the opt-up process. This may reduce the scope of the Duty for some wealth managers with high-net-worth or sophisticated clients.
Key action points
- Now: Wealth managers which are selling
products with a minimum investment amount of £50,000 should
consider applying the "non-retail financial instruments"
exemption (if they are not already doing so). In practice, this may
be most relevant to wealth managers providing services to
high-net-worth clients.
- During 2026: Wealth managers should review the new FCA professional client opt-up rules, when finalised, and consider how these could apply to the firm's client base.
2. How does the Duty apply where wealth managers use the "agent as client" approach?
- The Duty centres on the distribution chain, requiring firms to
focus on outcomes for the end retail customer – even if there
is no direct interaction with the end customer. Many wealth
managers will provide services directly to the end client, but some
may operate "agent as client" business models, where they
provide services to an intermediary (such as an IFA) standing
between them and the end retail investor, which can introduce extra
complexity.
- Normally, FCA rules allow firms to treat intermediaries as their client (the "agent as client" rule), but under the Duty, a "look-through" principle applies: firms are treated as carrying on retail business if a retail customer sits at the end of the chain, even if the firm does not interact directly with that retail customer. The only exception is where a firm cannot "determine or materially influence" outcomes for the end retail customer, although this standard is relatively poorly defined and often difficult to apply in practice.
FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY, FINALISED GUIDANCE 22/5
- This raises the question of how much granular data wealth
managers are expected to collect and retain on underlying retail
customers in a distribution chain. FG22/5 (the FCA's final non-Handbook
Guidance for firms on the Consumer Duty) is typically vague on the
issue, acknowledging chain complexity and advising firms to
"do what is reasonable". It suggests that manufacturers
without direct knowledge of end customers should address the Duty
through their due diligence on other firms and possibly by using
periodic surveys to distributors.
- In practice, regular due diligence questionnaires are widely
used to demonstrate reasonable efforts to assess customer
outcomes.This method is familiar from MiFID product governance
rules, and there is widespread acceptance across the industry of
proportionate due diligence and information exchange by
manufacturers and distributors. It also avoids the need to transfer
large amounts of client data, which may be commercially unpalatable
to the intermediary and potentially also create data protection
challenges and increase operational risks. In addition, it makes
clear that wealth managers are not expected to assess suitability
for each underlying client when servicing intermediaries.
- Proactive information exchange between manufacturers and
distributors will become even more important after the FCA's
new Consumer Composite Investment (CCI) disclosure rules take
effect on 6 April 2026.
- However, recent FCA queries about what data wealth managers hold on end customers suggest the regulator may not always view due diligence questionnaires as sufficient. It is unclear whether this reflects the actions of individual supervisors or a shift in FCA expectations. Until the FCA clarifies its position, we believe broadening the Duty's "look-through" requirements would be disproportionate – especially given recent remarks about over-implementation – and would not align with FG22/5 guidance.
Key action points
- Now: Given the increasing FCA focus on
"agent as client" relationships in the wealth management
context, firms should consider reviewing their existing approach to
conducting due diligence on intermediaries which act on behalf of
an underlying retail customer (e.g. IFAs, professional family
offices, etc.). We would recommend reviewing any surveys or other
periodic assessments to ensure that these are sufficiently robust
to provide reasonable evidence of the firm's approach to
ensuring good outcomes for end retail customers.
- Now: To the extent that they have not already
done so, wealth managers should record their approach to these
"agent as client" relationships within their Consumer
Duty policies and their ongoing reviews to demonstrate that they
recognise that the Duty applies in these situations and that the
firm is taking appropriate and proportionate action in accordance
with the FCA's guidance.
- During 2026: Monitor for any further FCA guidance or supervisory feedback on its expectations in relation to "agent as client" business models.
3. Application of the Consumer Duty to cryptoasset activities
- It has now been confirmed that the new UK regime for the
regulation of cryptoasset-related activities will enter into force
on 25 October 2027. Although the FCA is currently consulting on the
rules that will apply to firms undertaking cryptoasset activities
(and therefore the regulatory framework is not yet fully
finalised), it has hinted that it may apply the Duty to cryptoasset
business, supplemented by sector-specific guidance. The specifics
of applying the Duty in this context are expected to be set out in
a further consultation later in 2026.
- In CP25/25, the FCA noted that there could be
unique challenges with seeking to apply the Duty to cryptoassets.
These include the lack of clear issuer for some cryptoassets (which
may in turn make it harder to comply with the Duty's Product
and Services outcome in relation to the distribution chain) and
potential difficulties in applying the concept of fair value under
the Price and Value outcome to certain cryptoassets, given that
their price can be highly volatile and they may lack an intrinsic
value.
- Wealth managers that carry on cryptoasset-related activities (or which expect to do so in the future) should therefore begin considering how their Consumer Duty frameworks could be adapted to apply to their cryptoasset business. This may require further analysis of the target markets for crypto products and their associated distribution channels, how the firm can satisfy itself that they deliver fair value to retail investors, and the communications that the firm uses and customer support it offers in relation to the cryptoasset class.
Key action points
- During 2026: Wealth managers should monitor
for the publication of the FCA's anticipated further CP on
applying the Duty to cryptoasset business later in 2026.
- During 2026: Following the publication of the FCA's further consultation (and depending on the precise proposals), wealth managers should identify the potential cryptoasset products they offer and activities that they undertake which will be in scope of the Duty, their role as manufacturer and/or distributor, and any affected distribution chains. They should also review and identify any potential areas of weakness in relation to the FCA's expectations across the Duty's four outcomes and its cross-cutting rules and consider whether their Consumer Duty framework needs to be adapted to reflect the specific nature of cryptoasset business.
4. Are wealth managers acting as co-manufacturers with third parties?
- The FCA has recently focused on co-manufacturer obligations
under the Duty, a concept initially created under the MiFID product
governance rules and now central to the Duty's Products and
Services outcome. Co-manufacturing provisions require clear written
allocation of compliance responsibilities when firms collaborate,
preventing ambiguity and blame-shifting when issues arise.
- The FCA's stance again appears mixed. Its December 2025 statement on co-manufacturing, motivated by
concerns of over-implementation, clarified that co-manufacturers do
not need joint decision-making or equal responsibility – just
that the agreement must reflect reality. Yet, there have been
instances, such as the FNZ case reported in the media in November
2024, where the FCA appeared to push for a broader application of
the co-manufacturer label, raising the prospect that some
third-party relationships – traditionally seen as outsourcing
or mere service provision – may need to be reclassified as
co-manufacturing arrangements.
- Many wealth managers have previously treated third-party
technology providers as service providers rather than
co-manufacturers, since they have concluded that these third
parties typically do not influence key aspects of the end product
or service. However, the FCA may be questioning this approach,
meaning that some third-party relationships may now need to be
recategorised, with written agreements to clarify each party's
obligations under the Duty, especially in advance of the new CCI
disclosure rules from April 2026.
- FG22/5 confirms that firms remain responsible for compliance by outsourced providers, but (wisely) does not suggest that all outsourcing is co-manufacturing. Nonetheless, the FCA's upcoming Consumer Duty consultation is expected to address the boundary between outsourcing and co-manufacturing. While wealth managers would welcome practical and proportionate clarifications, a cautious approach from the FCA could mean more third-party relationships being drawn within the co-manufacturer classification, requiring more written agreements and clearer allocation of responsibilities.
Key action points
- Now: Wealth managers should already have
identified key third-party relationships and in each case, have a
documented rationale for classifying them as the provision of
third-party services (only), outsourcings or co-manufacturing
relationships. If this has not been done, firms should revisit
this.
- Now: Wealth managers should already have
ensured that there where a relationship has been classified as a
co-manufacturing relationship, there is proper contractual
documentation in place with the relevant third party which
adequately addresses the division of responsibilities under the
Duty. However, they may need to review this if a relationship is
reclassified as involving co-manufacturing. The recent FCA
statement on co-manufacturing implies that the split of
responsibilities in the agreement should reflect how arrangements
operate in practice.
- During 2026: When the FCA publishes its proposed clarifications on co-manufacturing (which are expected in Q2 2026), wealth managers should test their existing rationales against any updated guidance to ensure that their classification of each relationship remains justifiable.
5. How should wealth managers demonstrate that they are providing fair value?
- The concept of "fair value" under the Duty has always
been controversial, with the FCA insisting it is not a price
regulator – despite interventions on pricing. Initially, some
believed the FCA would focus on firms' processes for assessing
value, rather than questioning actual prices or benefits, provided
firms could justify their approach. However, it is now clear the
FCA uses both procedural and substantive lenses, particularly
scrutinising products or services with high margins or outlier
charges.
- Recent FCA interventions have focused on cash management
practices, such as interest retention and
"double-dipping" fees. Yet, assessing fair value for
non-cash investment products and discretionary services remains
unresolved, with minimal regulatory guidance provided, even though
fair value analysis is, by nature, highly complex.
- The challenges are numerous, and include:
- Defining "reasonable benefit" for investment products is inherently difficult.
- Outcomes depend on investment performance, yet the FCA's guidance is clear that bad outcomes resulting solely from market conditions are not in themselves evidence that the Duty has been breached.
- For discretionary or advised services, managers might not beat a benchmark every period, but this does not mean fair value is necessarily lacking.
- Portfolio construction may justify lower-performing holdings, depending on client needs – fees on cash positions may be higher than investment returns for valid liquidity reasons, for example.
- Broader factors – risk appetite, tax, investment strategy
etc – make objective fair value modelling difficult.
- FG22/5 gives little detail on modelling fair value, leaving
firms to decide what is "proportionate". Anecdotal
evidence suggests the FCA has sought detailed data from some
sectors, questioning whether firms can prove fair value objectively
rather than relying on subjective claims.
- The FCA has largely ducked these issues until now. But with the government seeking more retail investment, and the Duty central to regulatory strategy, greater clarity will be needed. To its credit, the FCA has publicly recognised the need for rebalancing the debate around investment risk versus consumer protection, but as more consumers invest, the Financial Ombudsman Service is likely to see rising cases involving the Duty, increasing pressure on the FCA to provide firmer guidance on determining fair value for wealth managers.
Key action points
- Now: Wealth managers should already have
ensured that their fair value frameworks have adequately addressed
the issues already identified by the FCA, including payment of
interest on cash balances, avoiding any "double-dipping"
in relation to fees and ensuring that customers are not being
improperly directed towards unnecessary higher cost services. If
not, firms should review these areas promptly.
- Now: Wealth managers should also already have
ensured that the broader analytical framework used to assess the
fair value of their products and services is coherent, with clearly
defined criteria for how the product or service delivers value
which is underpinned by appropriate data. It is important that if
challenged by the FCA, the manager can provide a robust
justification for why it has reached the conclusion that a product
or service provides fair value, citing appropriate objective
evidence; if it can do so, it will be in a much stronger position
to resist FCA pressure to adjust pricing structures and
levels.
- During 2026: Wealth managers should continue to monitor for further FCA engagement and supervisory announcements in this area, as fair value remains one of the regulator's identified sector-specific priorities for the wealth management and advisory sector in the FCA's 2025/26 Consumer Duty priority list.
6. What should wealth managers do when they identify foreseeable harm to customers?
- Under the Duty, wealth managers must take reasonable steps to
avoid causing foreseeable harm to retail customers. Crucially, they
must also proactively consider remedial action or redress when harm
is identified – even if no complaint is made. This contrasts
with previous pre-Duty requirements, where outside of formal
redress schemes, the emphasis was generally on responding to
customer complaints.
- FG22/5 sets out that firms should act "in good faith"
when deciding on remedies, considering relevant Financial Ombudsman
Service decisions as benchmarks. Not all cases require financial
compensation – sometimes a process change or apology is
sufficient. No redress is required if harm arises from risks
inherent in a product, provided these were clearly explained and
accepted by the client, aligning with the Consumer Understanding
outcome. This is especially significant in wealth management, given
the inherent risks of investment products.
- Given the shift towards firms taking proactive and timely steps
to remedy identified harm, it is important that there is
appropriate monitoring and oversight of individual cases to help
identify whether there is a pattern which could indicate a wider,
systemic problem which requires a coordinated response from the
firm. Firms should also ensure that senior managers are provided
with accurate and timely information to allow them to discharge
their obligations in relation to the oversight of retail-facing
activities.
- Although the Duty is not retrospective, the FCA has confirmed
that it does apply to acts or omissions post-implementation
regarding pre-existing products. For example, while a sale pre-Duty
is judged by earlier standards, current complaint-handling and
support fall under the Duty, affecting how resolutions are framed
and supported. Ongoing services delivered post-Duty must also
comply with the new, higher requirements.
- The FCA is also laser-focused on the treatment of customers with vulnerability characteristics. Wealth managers have been slower than other sectors in identifying vulnerable clients, and the FCA is likely to expect to see improvements in identification, support, and board-level oversight in this area.
Key action points
- Now: If they have not already done so, wealth
managers with low volumes of customers with identified
characteristics of vulnerability should verify that this is not due
to a failure in the firm's processes. When investigating any
low volumes, they should ensure that they properly record any steps
they have taken to investigate the accuracy of the reported
figures, as vulnerability in the wealth management sector is
another key FCA focus in its list of 2025/26 priorities under the
Duty.
- During 2026: If a wealth manager has adopted a more reactive approach to date in relation to identified instances of potential customer harm under the Duty, it should consider revisiting its procedures and developing a plan for how to act quickly and proactively when issues arise. As the wealth management sector is expected to remain under considerable FCA scrutiny in relation to the Duty in the coming year, firms are likely to benefit from getting on the front foot and having well-defined processes for remedying instances of potentially significant customer harm.
7. Will the FCA's review of the Duty result in reduced obligations for wealth managers?
- A forthcoming FCA consultation in Q2 2026 aims to clarify
aspects of the Duty, particularly for wholesale firms, who may see
reduced obligations if far removed from retail customers. For
wealth managers, however, any significant reduction in the
Duty's scope remains unlikely. The FCA continues to emphasise
the importance of the Duty for both high-street and high-net-worth
clients, positioning it as a key pillar of UK retail investment
protection and market participation. The Duty's entrenchment in
policy means repeal or radical cutback is not on the horizon
– the FCA has cited the Duty as a basis of too many policy
initiatives for that.
- However, as noted throughout this article, the lack of clear,
tailored guidance – on agent as client arrangements, the
outsourcing/co-manufacturing boundary, and the application of fair
value – creates continual uncertainty for the sector. Without
clear parameters, the FCA's broad, principles-based approach
allows shifting interpretations, making compliance
unpredictable.
- Despite the risk that new guidance could be overly
prescriptive, in our view it would be better for the sector to seek
detailed, pragmatic clarification from the FCA than to continue
with the current uncertainty. In this respect, 2026 represents a
golden opportunity for the industry, set against the
government's growth agenda and push for retail participation.
Although the Duty will not disappear, we would strongly encourage
wealth managers to engage with the FCA's forthcoming
consultation (either directly or through their industry
associations) to help shape a more proportionate and clear
application of the Duty's principles to the sector.
- In the meantime, if wealth managers are proposing to provide
the new regulated activity of "targeted support" from 6
April 2026, they will also need to consider whether their existing
Consumer Duty framework adequately covers that activity or whether
it needs to be reviewed and revised.
- As the new year dawns, there is a real prospect of striking a more appropriate balance between consumer protection and proportionate regulation, with real benefits for wealth managers and investors alike. We are optimistic that the FCA and the industry will rise to the occasion.
Key action points
- During 2026: Wealth managers should monitor for the publication of the FCA's expected consultation on clarifying further aspects of the Consumer Duty in Q2 2026 and provide feedback (either directly or through industry associations) to help shape the future application of these requirements.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.