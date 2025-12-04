In Case You've Missed It: European Regulatory Updates from October & November 2025

Eve Ellis’s articles from Ropes & Gray LLP are most popular:
Every month, our London regulatory team publish articles, alerts and blog posts on a wide range of European regulatory topics relevant to asset managers. A selection of our October and November thought leadership is compiled below. To receive our posts in real time, sign up here.
- Consumer Duty and Client Categorisation
- Commission Delegated Regulations on Liquidity Management Tools for AIFs and UCITS
- Podcast: Decoding SFDR 2.0: Navigating the European Commission's Proposed ESG Reforms
- FCA Multi-Firm Review: Consolidation in Financial Advice and Wealth Management
- ESMA's Final Report on Management Bodies: What Boards Need to Prioritise Now
- SFDR 2.0 - The Impact for Asset Managers
- FCA Updates Treasury Select Committee on Non-Financial Misconduct: Now is The Time to Take Action
- FCA Review of UK Wealth Management M&A
