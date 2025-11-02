Inside The Guernsey Private Wealth Forum 2025 (Video)

Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island’s financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally. Based in Guernsey, the agency conducts marketing, communications and business development for members firms and also employs representatives in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Taking place in London, the event presented unique insights into the world of "new" wealth management and the challenges within the "emerging" industries of tech, sport, social media and entertainment.
