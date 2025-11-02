ARTICLE
2 November 2025

Inside The Guernsey Private Wealth Forum 2025 (Video)

Taking place in London, the event presented unique insights into the world of "new" wealth management and the challenges within the "emerging" industries of tech, sport, social media and entertainment.
As the definition of an entrepreneur changes, the focus of the 2025 forum was on how these industries are evolving to ensure long-term stability and support families and wealth generators.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

