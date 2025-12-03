Alternatives in a New Wealth Management Era

If individuals allocate just 10% of their retirement savings to alternatives over the next decade, the industry could grow by as much as US$3 trillion in assets. This is just one of the key findings in a revealing report produced by Alternatives Watch, in partnership with Jersey Finance, Convergence Inc. and Templum, this year.

The report, 'Alts in the Wealth Management Era', details what's at stake for alternative asset firms looking to grow assets in the coming decades, amid regulatory shifts, evolving investor appetites and technological innovation.

With valuable insights for investors, asset managers, lawyers and other service providers, the report offers the following contributions:

Jersey Finance provides regulatory insight on how the wealth management trend in alternatives is expanding globally.

Convergence provides data on private fund issuance and assets by these expanding retail offerings, providing an up-to-date snapshot of this rapidly growing segment of the alternative investment industry.

Templum presents its findings from surveying wealth management firms directly about their evolving needs and how technology will play a role in future decision making.

