Women In Wealth: A Day In The Life Of An Associate Director In Our Private Wealth Team

One of the things I enjoy most about my role is its variety – no two days are the same. The work is dynamic, often complex, and always rewarding.

My day typically starts with reviewing emails and setting priorities. I check the calendar to prepare for meetings and take a few moments to catch up on global and financial news. As a trust director, it's essential to stay informed about regulatory changes, tax developments and geopolitical events that could affect our clients.

My day-to-day responsibilities include reviewing payments and distributions, responding to beneficiaries, and liaising with intermediaries such as investment managers, tax advisers, law firms and property managers.

The role also involves significant internal work – from maintaining accurate due diligence records and completing investment reviews to managing reporting and regulatory obligations, including tax filings, CRS and FATCA. I also support our recruitment efforts and regularly take part in interviews.

What I value most, however, is the human connection. I make it a priority to support my team, collaborate with colleagues, and be available to help others grow and succeed. Mentoring and leading by example are an important part of that.

What are the most challenging parts of the role?

We work with clients and families from diverse backgrounds, each with their own expectations and sensitivities. Family dynamics can be complex, and when disagreements arise, it's our role as trustees to act fairly, listen carefully and support clients with discretion and empathy.

The fiduciary landscape is always evolving – regulatory, tax and geopolitical shifts require us to stay agile and informed. At the same time, delivering consistently high service levels and maintaining strong, long-term client relationships is a constant focus.

Since joining Praxis, I've been part of a period of exciting growth. New regulatory requirements and internal projects are reshaping the way we work, and I look forward to spending even more time strengthening client relationships as we move into 2026.

What's been most surprising about the role?

The work is far more than governance and administration. You often find yourself navigating family dynamics and personal conversations around legacy and values. In many ways, you're a trusted adviser as much as a fiduciary.

Tax and regulatory landscapes are constantly shifting. At Praxis, we're fortunate to have in-house legal and tax expertise, which gives us immediate access to specialist insight and support.

With clients and structures spanning multiple jurisdictions, we regularly navigate cross-border considerations – legal, tax, cultural and geopolitical. It adds depth and challenge to the work but also keeps it interesting.

What do you find most rewarding?

There's great satisfaction in knowing that our clients feel confident in the way we manage their wealth. Helping safeguard legacies and providing peace of mind is incredibly meaningful.

Supporting others in their development and seeing them grow in confidence is one of the most fulfilling parts of leadership. I'm passionate about creating an environment where people can thrive.

What brought you to this field – and to Praxis?

I grew up in a small village in the north of Mauritius, where education was a top priority in our family. My parents and grandmother worked hard to give my siblings and me opportunities they didn't have. Education became my gateway to independence.

I still remember visiting the bank with my father as a child and being captivated by a professional, confident woman behind the counter. That moment stayed with me and shaped my ambition to work in finance.

I went on to study Accounting and Finance at the University of Mauritius and started my career in the fiduciary sector. I gained experience across several firms, completed my ACCA qualification, and developed a strong foundation in the industry.

In 2007, my husband's job brought us to Guernsey. I was able to transfer to the local office of Deutsche Bank and, although we originally planned to stay only a few years, we quickly fell in love with the island. Guernsey has been a wonderful place to raise our family and build a life.

I joined Praxis after reconnecting with Ciaran O'Neill, our Managing Director. Having worked with him previously, I knew the opportunity would be a great fit – and it is. I've now been with the firm for just over four months and am thoroughly enjoying the experience.

What does 'women in wealth' mean to you?

Personally, it's about empowerment – taking control of your financial future with confidence and clarity. It's about breaking cycles, owning your narrative, and using opportunities to lift others up.

Professionally, it means leading with integrity, mentoring others, and helping shape a future where women are not only part of the conversation but driving it. Women bring a unique blend of analytical strength and emotional intelligence to this space – qualities that foster deep, lasting client relationships.

What are the key challenges and opportunities for women in wealth planning?

In many families, traditional norms have meant that inheritance and financial decisions historically rested with men. While that's changing, women can still face cultural or confidence barriers that limit their involvement.

But the opportunities are growing. Women today are wealth creators, decision-makers and strategic planners. They're bringing new perspectives to wealth management – ones that consider emotional and social outcomes, as well as financial returns.

Senior women in the profession also have a powerful role to play in mentoring others and shaping a more inclusive industry.

What advice would you give to women looking to take a more active role in managing their wealth?

Start early and align your plans with your values and aspirations. For me, coming from a modest background, owning a home was a deeply personal goal – and with planning and perseverance, I achieved it at a young age.

Build your financial knowledge – understand the basics of investing, tax, estate planning and risk management.

Define what wealth means to you – whether it's security, freedom, legacy or impact.

Be part of the conversation – get involved in family financial decisions and advocate for transparency.

Build a trusted advisory team – seek professional advice when needed.

Think long term – plan for generational wealth, including wills and powers of attorney.

Find your community – connect with women in finance and leadership for support, inspiration and shared learning.

