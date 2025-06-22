ARTICLE
22 June 2025

Winning Off the Pitch with vPPAs

Major sports leagues around the world are using Virtual Power Purchase Agreements.
United Kingdom Environment
What if we told you sports organisations use financial derivatives to play the long game?

Major sports leagues around the world are using Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (vPPAs) to secure energy prices and support sustainability initiatives, including the @Premier League, who aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

Here's how they use derivatives:

  • vPPAs (Virtual Power Purchase Agreements) to lock in energy prices and support renewable projects.
  • Financial strategies that protect clubs from energy price swings while supporting sustainability goals.

So, what's the hidden play? Every vPPA is a financial contract that needs to be reported.
TRAction helps make that process seamless for the entire industry.

Would you have thought that global sports leagues need financial risk management just like large corporations?

Read more here about Premier League's net zero goal.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

