Hannah Solel Explores The Future Of Land Use Policy And Legal Implications For Advisers In IFA Magazine

Hannah Solel, Associate in our Commercial Property team, provides insight into the evolving land use policy landscape following DEFRA's recent consultation.

DEFRA's land use consultation, launched in January 2025, has prompted a wide range of responses from stakeholders across agriculture, forestry, planning, and environmental sectors. The consultation seeks to determine how England's land, particularly the 67% that is agricultural, should be used in the future. Proposals include preserving high-grade farmland for food production, promoting multifunctional land use (e.g., combining farming with renewable energy), and encouraging environmental initiatives such as agroforestry and habitat restoration.

Hannah highlights that advisers to landowners must stay informed as the policy develops, especially given the mixed reactions from key organisations. While some, like the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), caution against mandating land use changes, others advocate for stronger environmental priorities. The consultation's outcome could significantly influence planning, investment, and compliance strategies for landowners, making legal guidance essential in navigating this complex and evolving policy environment.

She also notes that the government's emphasis on multifunctional land use and environmental goals reflects broader climate and sustainability targets. As DEFRA reviews the consultation responses, advisers should prepare for potential shifts in regulation and land classification. Hannah stresses the importance of early engagement with legal professionals to ensure clients are well-positioned to adapt to any forthcoming changes in land use policy.

