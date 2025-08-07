European Union Proposes Reduction In Climate Reporting Obligations

Last week, significant revisions were proposed to the European Union's ESG reporting rules, which reflect a major simplification and reduction in reporting obligations. Among other things, the revisions would reduce mandatory reporting obligations by over 50% and eliminate voluntary disclosures entirely. However, the rules would maintain the concept of "double materiality"--i.e., not only how sustainability issues affect financial performance but also how the actions of the company impact society and the environment--which is a key principle embraced by European reporting regimes. Nonetheless, even if aspects of the EU's mandatory reporting of ESG disclosures remain rigorous, the fact that reductions have been proposed, and are expected to be implemented, is certainly noteworthy.

Indeed, the rollback in government-mandated ESG disclosures can be seen on both sides of the Atlantic--while the Trump Administration has certainly been vocal about dismantling Biden-era environmental requirements, there has also been a significant and substantial pushback by conservative politicians and governments in Europe against EU regulations as well. While individual European countries (and U.S. states) may still seek extensive mandatory disclosures, there has been a regulatory rollback in both economies. And although Europe is certainly more enamored of climate-focused reporting than the United States, the reduction in ESG reporting requirements is not a phenomenon limited to the Trump Administration.

While debates about the appropriate level of ESG-related disclosures remain ongoing--and as companies attempt to navigate an increasingly complex and perilous regulatory environment--it is possible that a new regulatory consensus may emerge based upon recent political developments in both Europe and the United States.

The European Commission's accounting adviser Thursday released abridged environmental, social, and governance reporting rules for public comment, designed to significantly cut disclosures. "It's a major simplification," Patrick de Cambourg, chair of the EFRAG Sustainability Reporting Board, said in a video meeting Thursday. EFRAG wrote the sustainability reporting rules that have been mandatory since 2024 for EU companies employing more than 500 people. However, plans to extend that to firms with more than 250 people from this reporting year drew protests from countries such as Germany and France, as well as from companies. The original requirements have been put into EU law and will remain in place until the laws have been changed, which the commission plans to do. Multinationals with a big presence in Europe must still use the rules starting in fiscal 2028 pending any changes. news.bloomberglaw.com/...

