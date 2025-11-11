Defra Launches Consultation To Strengthen Penalty Powers For Water Company Offences

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has opened a public consultation on 22 October on the expansion of enforcement powers aimed at tackling environmental offences by water companies in England. The proposals, which follow the enactment of the Water (Special Measures) Act (WSMA) 2025 (which introduced new powers for the Environment Agency (EA) to impose civil penalties against offences committed by water companies), seek to introduce new civil penalties that can be applied more swiftly and proportionately to minor and moderate breaches—without the need for lengthy criminal proceedings.

Proposed Framework: Civil Standard VMPs and Automatic Fines

At the heart of the consultation are two new enforcement tools:

1. Variable Monetary Penalties (VMPs) to the Civil Standard of Proof

These would allow the EA to impose fines for minor or moderate environmental offences based on the civil standard—"on the balance of probabilities"—rather than the higher criminal threshold of "beyond reasonable doubt", which is the case presently. This change is designed to enable quicker and more cost-effective enforcement for less severe breaches.

For new civil standard VMPs, secondary legislation is required to set a maximum penalty that can be imposed under the civil standard of proof (i.e. a cap). The EA propose that above this cap, the EA can impose criminal standard VMPs, and below this cap, the EA can impose civil standard VMPs. The consultation considers caps of £350,000 and £500,000. Procedural safeguards, including a water company's right to representations and appeals, will be provided for.

2. Automatic Fixed Penalties

The current process for the EA to impose fixed monetary penalties (FMPs) for minor to moderate offending is considered resource intensive according to the EA, taking up time that could be used for other investigations or enforcement action. In addition to the high, criminal standard of proof, the FMP amount the EA can currently impose for certain water industry offences is set at just £300. The WSMA addressed this by introducing automatic penalties, where environmental regulators are placed under a duty to impose FMPs in specific circumstances. It is the EA's intention for automatic penalties to also rely on the civil standard of proof.

The EA proposes to:

Introduce civil standard FMP powers for permit and licence breaches, for the purposes of enabling the EA to impose automatic penalties; and

For abstraction offences, replace existing criminal standard FMP powers where civil standard FMP powers would be available instead.

The EA is seeking to use automatic penalties in circumstances that are straightforward and easy to prove, so that they can be quickly imposed and without disproportionately lengthy investigations. As a result, the EA is proposing to make changes to water company permits and/or licence conditions to enable this. These include:

introducing specific conditions which, if breached, would result in an automatic penalty; and

standardising conditions across relevant permits or licences in areas that relate to automatic penalties that support the EA in identifying an offence.

These changes would be made by the secondary legislation (called 'deemed conditions'), rather than by reviewing individual permits and/or licences.

The sorts of circumstances that could trigger an automatic penalty include:

failure to report a significant pollution incident within 4 hours;

failure to maintain Event Duration Monitor operation at or above 90% of a reporting year;

failure to return monitoring data within specified time limits; and

failure to have an accurate and reliable monitoring device in place to measure the quantity of water abstracted.

The penalty values proposed range from £5,000 to £10,000 for very large organisations (turnover of over £250m), which all water and sewerage companies in England would currently be classed as (according to the EA), and increasing to £20,000 where a company does not discharge liability following an initial notice of intention to issue a penalty (i.e. makes a payment to discharge liability). In practice, what this would mean is that, upon receiving a notice of intent, a water company would have 28 days to:

make representations (such as comments or additional information) to the EA. The EA will review the proposed penalty based on their evaluation of any representations they receive and may reassess the penalty as necessary; and

make a payment to discharge liability

If a company does not make such payment within 28 days and the EA proceeds to impose the penalty following representations, the EA will issue a final notice confirming the penalty and setting out appeal rights. At this final notice stage, the penalty payable would be doubled for failure to discharge liability at the initial notice stage.

Both these new penalties are intended to complement, not replace, existing enforcement mechanisms. Prosecutions and unlimited VMPs under the criminal standard will remain in place for serious or repeated offences.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said the proposals form part of the government's wider "Plan for Change" to clean up the country's water systems:

I share the public's anger at the current state of our water system, and this government is taking decisive action. With new, automatic and tougher penalties for water companies, there will be swift consequences for offences – including not treating sewage to the required standard and maintenance failures.

Emma Reynolds

Environment Secretary

Scope of the consultation

The consultation outlines several key areas where stakeholder input is being sought:

Types of offences that should be eligible for civil standard VMPs or automatic penalties.

that should be eligible for civil standard VMPs or automatic penalties. Permit conditions that may need to be introduced or amended to support the new enforcement regime.

that may need to be introduced or amended to support the new enforcement regime. Maximum penalty values for civil standard VMPs and the fixed amount for automatic penalties.

for civil standard VMPs and the fixed amount for automatic penalties. Procedural safeguards , including rights to make representations and appeal decisions.

, including rights to make representations and appeal decisions. Business impact assessments, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The consultation is open until 3 December 2025, and responses can be submitted via Defra's Citizen Space platform. Feedback will inform the drafting of secondary legislation to implement the new penalty powers.

Implications

Civil sanctions are increasingly being used to address regulatory breaches and non-compliance across sectors and regulatory frameworks. This shift is most marked in the water sector, where in recent years we have seen the introduction of unlimited variable monetary penalties (which are directed at combatting environmental offending by water companies principally, although they have a broader application) and further changes brought in by the WSMA, which these latest proposals seek to implement. All of which are aimed at swifter and more cost-effective enforcement.

It remains to be seen whether these proposed changes and their implementation fulfil those aims, should they be brought into force. The potential financial detriment to water companies for failing to discharge any liability at the first available opportunity on receiving a notice of intent to issue an FMP, for example, certainly appears to be geared towards incentivising water companies to resolve matters swiftly. That said, the appeals process built into the civil sanction regime (where it is utilised by water companies) will undoubtedly add regulatory time and resource.

The proposals also raise important questions about due process, transparency, and the potential for overreach. The consultation invites views on how best to balance enforcement efficiency with procedural fairness, particularly in relation to appeals and the publication of penalty decisions.

Next steps

