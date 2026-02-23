Super Typhoon Odette And Shell: How Climate Science Is Shaping Litigation Risk

A High Court claim by over 100 Filipino nationals against Shell may be the first to attempt to hold English-domiciled entities liable for climate-related harm suffered overseas. The claim draws on advances in attribution science in an attempt to demonstrate Shell's role in global warming and the intensification of extreme and catastrophic weather events.

If successful, it may set a precedent for holding greenhouse gas ("GHG") polluters accountable both in the UK and around the world, exposing businesses to the risk of substantial (and unquantifiable) contingent liability and significant reputational damage.

The claim in Shell/Odette

Super Typhoon Odette struck the Philippines in December 2021, killing over 400 people, severely injuring over 1,000 more and destroying 1.4 million homes.

On 9 December 2025, more than 100 Filipino nationals affected by the disaster filed a claim ("Shell/Odette") against Shell in England. The claimants allege that emissions associated with Shell's historic and ongoing fossil fuel production had significantly increased the risk and severity of the typhoon, and that Shell had increased GHG emissions and worked to undermine public understanding of climate science despite being aware of climate change-risk since the 1960s.

The claimants seek damages for physical, psychological, and economic harm, as well as in relation to breaches of their constitutional right to a balanced ecology.

What is attribution science?

"Attribution science" is a scientific discipline that seeks to quantify the effects of climate change on the globe by comparing climate conditions experienced today – accounting for human-induced emissions – to a counterfactual world without human influence. The discipline aims to identify the role climate change plays in shaping extreme weather events and sea level and air temperature changes globally.

Attribution science is increasingly used as a tool for quantifying the relative contributions of private companies and governments to climate. Claimants and activist groups say that the discipline can now directly attribute individual extreme weather events to climate change based on over 500 studies attributing such events to increased GHGs.

Attribution science and global climate litigation

The claim in Shell/Odette is made in the context of a marked increase in climate harm-related claims globally,1many of which have sought to use attribution science to establish a causal link between the GHG emissions of businesses and climate-related harm.

In the recent German case of Lliuya v RWE,2a Peruvian farmer sought damages against the parent company of RWE, a multinational energy group. The claimant argued that his home in the town of Huaraz in Peru was at risk of climate-related harm, and that RWE was liable for the resulting mitigation costs. He claimed compensation proportionate to RWE's estimated contribution (c. 0.47%) to total global GHG emissions since the start of the industrialised era.

The German court eventually dismissed the claim on the basis that the claimant's property was not in fact at substantial risk of climate-related harm. However, it accepted that attribution science could establish a sufficient causative link between major GHG emitters and climate-related harm, and concluded that major emitters can be liable for such harm in proportion to their contribution to GHG emissions.

The role of attribution science in establishing causation was also considered in the New Zealand case of Smith v Fonterra3 . In that case, the claimant alleged that the GHG emissions of seven businesses amounted to a public nuisance and sought declarations and injunctions accordingly. The respondents applied to strike out the claim, including on the basis that no causative link to their actions could be established given that climate change is the product of emissions from millions of sources, located globally, over many decades.4

The Supreme Court of New Zealand refused to strike out the claim. It relevantly concluded that the question of causation of climate-related harm could only be determined following trial, with the benefit of evidence as to the scientific attribution of climate change to the respondents' activities.5 The matter has been remitted for trial. (See our briefing for further information.)

Similarly, in Shell v Milieudefensie (see our briefing) the Hague Court of Appeal concluded that Shell had a private law obligation to take measures to counter climate change, given its status as a major contributor to scope 3 GHG emissions and the likely impact of those emissions on the Netherlands.6However, it did not uphold a lower court ruling requiring Shell to reduce its scope 3 GHG emissions by 45% (or any other specified percentage).

Claims for climate harm in the UK

The UK has also seen a rise in climate-related legal actions, particularly against fossil fuel companies and in connection with large infrastructure projects. Notable actions include a legal challenge against Heathrow Airport's expansion on the basis that this would cause the UK to breach its Net Zero commitments; a derivate action by ClientEarth against the board of Shell for alleged mismanagement of climate risk (see our briefing); and a claim by pension fund beneficiaries against the Universities Superannuation Scheme as a result of climate concerns regarding its investment decisions and strategy (see our briefing).

However, while most previous claims before the English courts have focused on emissions within the UK or the adequacy of domestic climate policy, the Shell/Odette claim is distinctive in seeking to attribute liability for overseas harm to a UK-based entity.

If successful, Shell/Odette may set a precedent for establishing causation for climate-related harm against major GHG polluters, and help solidify the role of attribution science in such claims. Corporates should therefore be aware of the potential risk exposure – in both financial and reputational terms – to which it may give rise.

