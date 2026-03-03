Greenwashing Update 2026

With the UK's new anti-greenwashing rule now a year and a half old, it is a good time to take stock of the regulatory requirements around greenwashing. In this seminar, we looked at EU and UK regulatory initiatives, and how regulators and firms are viewing greenwashing risks and issues.

We looked at research published by ESMA in December on product names and the use of ESG related terms, work planned by ESMA in 2026, and initiatives of the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK.

Finally, we looked at the constantly evolving landscape in terms of litigation and enforcement. In particular, we considered whether the appetite for greenwashing claims is being impacted by the fragmented regulatory landscape, and the current work underway in the EU and UK to scale back requirements and reduce the regulatory burden to focus on economic growth.

Watch the webinar.

View the slides.

