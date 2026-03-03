ARTICLE
3 March 2026

Greenwashing Update 2026

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
Explore Firm Details
With the UK's new anti-greenwashing rule now a year and a half old, it is a good time to take stock of the regulatory requirements around greenwashing. In this seminar...
United Kingdom Environment
Tamara Cizeika,Gauthier van Thuyne,Danielle Kendall
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Tamara Cizeika’s articles from A&O Shearman are most popular:
  • in United Kingdom
A&O Shearman are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

With the UK's new anti-greenwashing rule now a year and a half old, it is a good time to take stock of the regulatory requirements around greenwashing. In this seminar, we looked at EU and UK regulatory initiatives, and how regulators and firms are viewing greenwashing risks and issues.

We looked at research published by ESMA in December on product names and the use of ESG related terms, work planned by ESMA in 2026, and initiatives of the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK.

Finally, we looked at the constantly evolving landscape in terms of litigation and enforcement. In particular, we considered whether the appetite for greenwashing claims is being impacted by the fragmented regulatory landscape, and the current work underway in the EU and UK to scale back requirements and reduce the regulatory burden to focus on economic growth.

Watch the webinar.

View the slides.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Tamara Cizeika
Tamara Cizeika
Photo of Gauthier van Thuyne
Gauthier van Thuyne
Photo of Danae Wheeler
Danae Wheeler
Photo of Danielle Kendall
Danielle Kendall
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More