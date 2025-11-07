BB-REG-NET Report Finds Biodegradable Plastics Can Mitigate Long-Term Environmental Impacts Of Conventional Plastics

On October 14, 2025, BB-REG-NET, a United Kingdom (UK) regulatory science network for biobased and biodegradable materials, published a report entitled "Addressing Persistent Plastic Pollution: The Case for Biodegradable Solutions." Alder BioInsights conducted a literature review of the evidence around the presence, impact, and persistence of microplastics in the open environment due to the use of biodegradable materials. The report documents evidence from case studies in agriculture, forestry, and composting, showing that, with proper use and supportive regulatory frameworks, biodegradable plastics can mitigate the long-term environmental impacts of conventional plastics. The report states that as standards and technologies continue to evolve, biodegradable plastics will play an increasingly important role in building a more circular and sustainable bioeconomy. Many of these materials are biobased, offering a lower environmental impact than their fossil-derived counterparts. The report notes that "[t]he key is to deploy them thoughtfully and robustly balancing economic and performance requirements with environmental objectives. Achieving this will require close collaboration between policymakers, regulators, researchers, and industry, drawing on the substantial knowledge and data already available." The report proposes the following integrated recommendations to support sustainable innovation in the biodegradable materials sector:

Closer collaboration between policymakers, regulators, and industry;

Establish application-specific biodegradation standards;

Support research into acceptable timeframes for mineralization;

Fund long-term environmental fate studies;

Monitor soil accumulation for applications not covered by a standard;

Develop a global monitoring framework for microplastics;

Standardize detection and reporting methods; and

Clarify communication around biodegradability claims.

