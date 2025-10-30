Keeping Boult Caffeinated – Sustainability And Coffee At Boult

Let's be honest – good coffee is one of the key ingredients in a fruitful working environment.

When choosing which coffee providers to supply our teams in the UK, minimising the environmental impact of the coffee we use in our offices – without compromising on taste! – was an important consideration in the selection process. In the end, three suppliers situated locally to our offices were chosen to provide much-needed caffeination for our teams across London, Reading and Cambridge.

London – Thrive London: Formerly Ikhofi, Thrive is one of the leading office coffee companies in London, supplying our London office with gourmet coffee from Caravan Roasters.

Sustainability is integral to Thrive's way of working. It has held a B-corp certification since 2023 and is a supporter of the Ripple Effect, providing families in rural Africa with the animals, resources and education they need to create a stable future for their communities. What's more, all the coffee beans supplied by Thrive are directly sourced. That results in a higher quality coffee bean that tastes better, while ensuring coffee farmers around the world receive fair, honest compensation for their hard work. Thrive's coffee comes in compostable packaging and is delivered to our offices via electric vehicles.

Reading – Vending Sense: For our Reading office, we rely on Vending Sense, who provide energy-efficient and sustainably-sourced coffee beans for use in our machines. Vending Sense's coffee beans are Fairtrade and Rainforest Alliance-certified, following more sustainable agricultural practices that protect forests, rivers, soils and wildlife. What's more, the packaging for its coffee is fully recyclable.

Cambridge – Wood Street Coffee: Local coffee roasters Wood Street Coffee supply our Cambridge office. Wood Street Coffee is an independent specialty coffee roastery, producing excellent coffee, ethically sourced through a partnership of importers working directly with farmers, roasted with care in small batches to bring out the best from each process, varietal and region.

