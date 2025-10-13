Autumn Round Up Of Environmental, Social, Governance And Sustainability Regulatory News

From plastics bans to new waste recycling obligations, there is a lot happening in ESG and sustainability regulation. We highlight the key developments to help businesses prepare for forthcoming changes.

Published: EU Waste Framework Directive

Directive (EU) 2025/1892 amending Directive 2008/98/EC introduces an extended producer responsibility (EPR) scheme for textiles placed on the EU market. It applies to a wide range of products including clothing, accessories such as hats and footwear, kitchen and bed linen, and household textiles such as curtains and blankets. Textile producers do not need to be established in an EU Member State. Non‑EU producers selling into the EU, including via e‑commerce, are in scope. The scheme shifts end‑of‑life costs—collection, sorting and recycling—to producers, with Member States required to maintain producer registers to monitor compliance. The Directive enters into force on 16 October 2025. Member States have 20 months to transpose, with EPR schemes expected to be operational across the EU by 2028. Businesses should assess product portfolios, anticipate registration and data‑reporting needs, and plan for associated costs.

In force: Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Regulations

The Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (Amendment, etc.) Regulations 2025 (SI 2025/910) took effect on 12 August 2025, tightening obligations for those selling or distributing electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) in the UK. Online marketplaces must now report sales by overseas sellers to UK customers and contribute to collection and recycling costs for waste EEE sold via their platforms. Distributors, including online distributors, must offer free takeback, accept like‑for‑like returns at no charge, retain records of all waste EEE taken back for at least four years, and provide clear disposal information to customers. In‑scope businesses should map responsibilities across sales channels, update customer communications and takeback systems, and ensure governance and record‑keeping processes meet the new standards.

In draft: Regulations banning plastic‑containing wet wipes in England

Defra has published draft regulations to ban supplying single‑use wet wipes containing plastic to consumers in England, responding to microplastic pollution and a market of over 30 billion wipes annually. "Wet wipe" covers pre‑wetted, non‑woven fabric products not intended for reuse (e.g., baby, cosmetic, hygiene, moist toilet and cleaning wipes). Targeted exemptions apply, including medical uses and certain industrial/B2B channels. Manufacturing is not banned, aligning with other single‑use plastic measures, but a shift to plastic‑free alternatives is encouraged. The ban will commence 18 months after the regulations are made, which is likely to be in summer 2027. Local authorities will enforce through civil sanctions (including a £200 fixed penalty) and, where relevant, criminal penalties. The ban in Wales starts on 18 December 2026 and Scotland and Northern Ireland are developing equivalent measures. Businesses should audit product lines, plan reformulation, and prepare evidence of compliance.

News: Global Plastics Agreement negotiations collapse

Talks to deliver a legally binding global plastics treaty broke down at the fifth Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee session in August 2025. The process stemmed from the 2022 UN Environment Assembly resolution—backed by 175 nations—to craft a comprehensive agreement addressing plastics across their lifecycle, from production and design through to disposal. Negotiations stalled over core divergences: some states advocated mandatory limits on plastic production and use, while others preferred measures focused on waste management and recycling. With no consensus, the pathway to a global treaty remains uncertain.

