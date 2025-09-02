New Water (Special Measures) Act Measures Come Into Force

From 23 June 2025, water companies in England and Wales are required to be more transparent about how they tackle pollution. Under the Water (Special Measures) Act, two major changes are now in force:

1. Pollution Incident Reduction Plans (PIRPs): water companies must now publish annual PIRPs. These plans will explain how they identify, respond to, and reduce sewage pollution in their networks.

The first PIRPs must be published annually, from 1 April 2026. The Environment Agency will review the PIRPs to ensure progress is being made. Failure to comply may result in fines.

2. Nature-Based Solutions in Drainage Plans: from 23 June 2025, companies must now show how they are using nature-based solutions in their Drainage and Wastewater Management Plans. For example, companies now must consider nature-based solutions, such as construction of wetlands or riparian buffers to help improve water quality, rather than water recycling centres.

Companies must include consideration of the benefits and disadvantages of these natural methods and the reasons for their decisions as to whether they were implemented. This requirement seeks to promote transparency and encourage sustainable, cost-effective solutions that also support better water quality, biodiversity and reduce flood risks.

