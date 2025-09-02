ARTICLE
2 September 2025

New Water (Special Measures) Act Measures Come Into Force

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
From 23 June 2025, water companies in England and Wales are required to be more transparent about how they tackle pollution.
United Kingdom Environment
Silke Goldberg
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

From 23 June 2025, water companies in England and Wales are required to be more transparent about how they tackle pollution. Under the Water (Special Measures) Act, two major changes are now in force:

1. Pollution Incident Reduction Plans (PIRPs): water companies must now publish annual PIRPs. These plans will explain how they identify, respond to, and reduce sewage pollution in their networks.

The first PIRPs must be published annually, from 1 April 2026. The Environment Agency will review the PIRPs to ensure progress is being made. Failure to comply may result in fines.

2. Nature-Based Solutions in Drainage Plans: from 23 June 2025, companies must now show how they are using nature-based solutions in their Drainage and Wastewater Management Plans. For example, companies now must consider nature-based solutions, such as construction of wetlands or riparian buffers to help improve water quality, rather than water recycling centres.

Companies must include consideration of the benefits and disadvantages of these natural methods and the reasons for their decisions as to whether they were implemented. This requirement seeks to promote transparency and encourage sustainable, cost-effective solutions that also support better water quality, biodiversity and reduce flood risks.

With appreciation toAmineh Farasatmandfor her contribution in preparing this blog.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Silke Goldberg
Silke Goldberg
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More