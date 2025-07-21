ARTICLE
21 July 2025

Climate Change And Property Law: How Changes Impact Real Estate

TS
Teacher Stern

Contributor

Teacher Stern logo

Teacher Stern, established in 1967, is a full-service commercial London law firm with expertise in real estate, litigation, and commercial services. We offer a comprehensive range of commercial legal expertise. Our commitment lies in providing flexibility, responsiveness, and personalized service to our clients.

A top-class entrepreneurial firm we have a multi-disciplined approach, introducing ideas from a new perspective. Ranked in the Legal 500, we are recognized as one of the leading law firms in the UK across various specialist practice areas. Our expertise extends to large real estate and corporate transactions, complex litigation, and capital markets work. Additionally, we specialise in sectors such as real estate, hospitality & leisure, retail, technology & media, sport, and transport.

Explore Firm Details
As climate change increasingly shapes the legal and commercial landscape, solicitors must adapt practices to address the emerging risks.
United Kingdom Environment
Gideon Aminoff and Adarsh Ramdawor

As climate change increasingly shapes the legal and commercial landscape, solicitors must adapt practices to address the emerging risks. The Law Society's recent guidance and practice notes provide an insightful framework for understanding and responding to climate-related challenges in property transactions.

Key highlights

The Law Society outlines three key categories of climate-related risks:

  • Physical risks – tangible threats such as flooding, subsidence, and coastal erosion, which can directly affect property value and insurability.
  • Transition risks – arising from policy, legal, and market shifts as the UK moves toward net-zero emissions.
  • Liability risks – including potential claims against solicitors for failing to advise clients adequately on climate-related issues.

The guidance emphasises that solicitors should be aware of how climate risks intersect with their legal duties and client care obligations, but are not expected to become environmental experts. Property solicitors should integrate climate risk searches into due diligence to identify issues like flooding or energy inefficiency, helping clients make informed decisions. Tailoring advice to the specific transaction and client goals is essential—commercial leases may require energy compliance guidance, while residential buyers may need flood risk assessments.

What you need to know?

  • Understand the long-term value and risk of the property
    Climate change can significantly affect property value over time. Properties in flood-prone or coastal areas may face higher insurance premiums, reduced resale value, or even become uninsurable. Clients should ask their solicitor whether climate risk searches have been conducted and what the results mean for their investment.
  • Energy efficiency and future-proofing
    With increasing regulation around energy performance (e.g. EPC ratings), properties that are not energy-efficient may face legal restrictions or costly upgrades in the future. Clients should consider the energy profile of a property and whether improvements are needed to meet future standards or reduce running costs.
  • Access to insurance and lending
    Some lenders are tightening criteria for lending on properties at risk of flooding or other environmental hazards. Clients should be aware that climate-related risks might affect their ability to secure a mortgage or insurance. Solicitors can help by flagging these issues early in the process.
  • Sustainable development and planning considerations
    For clients involved in development or commercial property, local planning policies are increasingly influenced by climate resilience and sustainability goals. Understanding these trends can help clients align their projects with future regulations and community expectations.

Climate change is no longer a peripheral issue—it is central to the practice of property law. By embedding climate awareness and considerations into client advice and transaction processes, solicitors can enhance their value, reduce liability, and contribute to a more sustainable legal profession.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gideon Aminoff
Gideon Aminoff
Photo of Adarsh Ramdawor
Adarsh Ramdawor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More