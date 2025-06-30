Biodiversity Net Gain: Guidance For Successful Onsite Delivery

The Government's flagship nature restoration policy – Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) – is now in its second year and requires developers to ensure that new developments in England have a measurable BNG of at least 10%. A mandatory requirement, it focuses on creating a consistent approach to mitigating impacts on biodiversity within the planning system, and enhancing habitats – through onsite improvements, offsite habitat creation or biodiversity credits.

With more than 30 responsible bodies now in place to help secure land for BNG and a growing number of offsite habitats being added to the Biodiversity Gain Register, activity is strong. This has helped build up practical experience and learning for all those involved in implementing BNG – including developers, planners, local authorities, land managers and other professional organisations – and generated discussion points.

As work gets underway to consult on and extend the regime further, what can developers be doing to apply best practice and take the best approach for their future projects?

How to achieve biodiversity net gain – a new guide

BNG is an area our Natural Capital team is fully engaged in – helping clients to navigate the implementation process and delivery mechanisms, plus inform wider sustainability strategies. Through our work as part of a Biodiversity Net Gain working group, led by the Future Homes Hub – a UK-wide initiative set up to support the environmental aims of the Future Homes Task Force – we have contributed to a new BNG Guide.

The Future Homes Hub's 'BNG Good Practice Guide' is a practical tool for all those engaged in delivering onsite BNG or creating internal good practice procedures. Recognising some of the complexities around implementing BNG, the guide offers a practical checklist and guidance to help developers plan their approach. It goes beyond compliance, bringing a range of existing guidance together with expert commentary to help organisations navigate BNG with confidence – insight that includes that of Gowling WLG Sustainability Partner Ben Stansfield.

What's included in the guide to aid your biodiversity net gain planning?

The interactive guide breaks down the BNG implementation process step by step, addressing the key requirements and points to consider, as well as how to apply them to achieve the best outcomes. Highlights include:

A clear checklist and bespoke guidance on what needs to be done and when for onsite BNG implementation.

Accessible, easy to follow information and action points that focus on each stage in the process – from pre-application, planning and developing your biodiversity gain plan (having taken a baseline biodiversity calculation of a site using the statutory biodiversity metric tool), through to construction and occupation (including monitoring).

A compilation of existing information with added commentary for practical application and links to further resources.

Real-world insights on good practice from professionals actively delivering BNG – including that of a Local Authority, Ecologist, Developer, Legal Advisor, Landscape Designer, Managing Agent, Stewardship Specialist, and Maintenance Contractor.

Relatable guidance conveyed through characters/roles on a typical project team, as well as scenarios which are applicable to development sites of all sizes.

Whether you're working on a small site or a major project, the BNG Good Practice Guide helps you cut through some of the complexities to focus on what matters: delivering required biodiversity improvements efficiently and effectively in a way that is win-win for both developers and nature.

Ben Stansfield said: "BNG can be complex and for those working on smaller developments, in particular, the wealth of information out there might feel daunting at first. Ensuring compliance is critical, and this guide provides clear, step-by-step instructions to help organisations navigate BNG with confidence. I'm proud to have contributed to a tool that not only supports legal clarity but also promotes biodiversity and sustainable development – a true win-win for the environment and the industry."

Access the BNG Good Practice Guide to help develop your roadmap to BNG, gain best practice insights, and practical guidance to support you at every stage of your project to achieve onsite implementation.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.