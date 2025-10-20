Cole Palmer Celebrates With Trade Marks

Chelsea and England international footballer Cole Palmer may have endured a frustrating, injury plagued start to the football season; however, he has enjoyed a recent win off the pitch, securing UK trade mark registrations for his nickname, 'COLD PALMER', and his signature.

Cole also has ongoing applications for 'COLE PALMER', an image of his face, and a clip of him conducting his famous, shivering, goal celebration. All of which have been accepted and are currently open to opposition. Assuming no oppositions are filed, these will also register.

Why file these trade mark applications?

Owning trade mark registrations for his name, image, and goal celebration will help Cole commercialise and control his personal brand. This is particularly important given that the influence of top professional sportspeople now regularly extends beyond sport into fashion, gaming, and various other endorsements and merchandise.

The key benefits that these trade mark registrations will bring Cole are:

exclusive rights to use and license the trade marks

the ability to prevent others from using the marks

the opportunity to produce/market (or license others to produce/market) a whole host of merchandise

as commercial assets, that he can sell, license or exploit however he sees fit

These trade marks provide Cole with the legal foundation to own, control, and monetise his own identity, ensuring that he, rather than anyone else, benefits from his fame.

Is this a new approach?

Unsurprisingly given all the benefits listed above, Cole is certainly not the first footballer to file trade mark applications for aspects of their personal brand, others include:

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo registered his famous CR7 moniker

registered his famous CR7 moniker Former Wales and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale registered his "Eleven of Hearts" celebration (hands forming a heart)

registered his "Eleven of Hearts" celebration (hands forming a heart) David Beckham has registered his name for a wide range of different goods and services

has registered his name for a wide range of different goods and services French striker Kylian Mbappe registered his goal celebration pose

Key takeaway

Cole Palmer's trade marks are a great example of how professional sportspeople can use the trade mark system to safeguard their rights and commercialise their fame. However, Cole Palmer's trade mark strategy isn't just for footballers, it's a sensible blueprint for any business. Whether you're a startup, a personal brand, or a global enterprise, protecting your name, logo, and other important elements of your brand identity as trade marks will give you the power to control, commercialise, and grow your brand identity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.