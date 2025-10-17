The UKIPO's Consultation On Changes To UK Design Law And Its Possible Impact On Fashion Designs (Podcast)

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis interview their HGF colleague Rachel Platts about the UKIPO's consultation on proposed changes to UK design law and their impact on fashion design.

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis interview their HGF colleague Rachel Platts about the UKIPO's consultation on proposed changes to UK design law and their impact on fashion design. We touch on possible changes to the UK design examination system, searches, the possible introduction of opposition procedures and dealing with bad faith filings. We also discuss important possible changes to disclosure rules and touch on copyright protection for fashion designs.

Timestamps:

2:29 introduction to Rachel

3:00 discussion of the design consultation

4:28 changes to the searching and examination system for registered designs.

8:52 Simplification of the present system relating to unregistered design rights

