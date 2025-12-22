ARTICLE
22 December 2025

Strategies For Dealing With Trade Secrets In Transactions - HSF Kramer Writes For IAM

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
Trade secrets are increasingly being used to protect investments in fast-moving areas of technological innovation.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Jonathan Turnbull,Kate Peck, and Rachel Montagnon
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Jonathan Turnbull’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property, Transport and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)

Trade secrets are increasingly being used to protect investments in fast-moving areas of technological innovation. Often the pace of change is too fast for patent protection to be effective, or the nature of the innovation or information is such that it does not lend itself easily to patenting – think AI and algorithms – and then of course there are innovations that you do not want to disclose, even in a patent application.

Given the increasingly important role played by technological advancements in the global economy, trade secrets have become a critical asset in many transactions. Reliance on and investment in, innovations or information protected as a trade secret requires the use of specific approach that ay differ from those taken with other intellectual property assets.

This raises a number of unique issues, which Jonathan Turnbull, Kate Peck and Rachel Montagnon discuss in our latest article for IAM (Intellectual Asset Management) magazine: Strategies for dealing with Trade Secrets in transactions,published on 17 December 2025 as part of a series of articles on trade secrets by HSF Kramer's IP team, commissioned by IAM.

See more articles in our IAM trade secrets series:

For more from HSF Kramer on trade secrets visit our Hidden Value web page and our articles on

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Jonathan Turnbull
Jonathan Turnbull
Photo of Kate Peck
Kate Peck
Photo of Rachel Montagnon
Rachel Montagnon
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More