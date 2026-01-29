13th Edition Of The Nice Classification Now In Force

The latest edition of the Nice Classification, the international system used to classify goods and services for trade mark registration, entered into force on 1 January 2026.

It introduces important changes across several key sectors, including artificial intelligence, eyewear, clothing, travel and beauty.

Rightsholders should ensure that their goods and services are correctly classified under the updated system. The changes may influence filing strategies, clearance exercises and long‑term portfolio planning. Misclassification can have real consequences, from examination delays to gaps in protection.

Below is a summary of the key changes.

Goods

Corrective glasses, sunglasses and corrective lenses have moved from Class 9 to Class 10.

Essential oils are now classified according to purpose. Essential oils for fragrancing or cosmetic use are in Class 3. Aromatherapy creams and oils are in Class 5. Essential oils for use in manufacture are in Class 1.

Emergency and rescue vehicles are moved from Class 9 to Class 12.

Electrically heated clothing has moved from Class 11 to Class 25.

Yoga‑related goods must be classified according to their nature. Yoga blocks are in Class 28. Yoga gloves are in Class 25. Meditation mats are in Class 27.



Services

A harmonised term for Artificial Intelligence as a Service [AIaaS] has been added to Class 42.

Harmonised terms for providing airport lounges and booking and arranging access to airport lounges have been introduced in Class 43.

The changes in each class can be viewed on WIPO's website, available here.

