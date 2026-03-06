UKIPO To Increase Official Fees From 1 April 2026

The UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO) has announced that the official fees relating to patents, trade marks and designs will be increasing from 1 April 2026. Here are the details of the new UKIPO fee amounts.

More details about the fee-increases, including which fees apply under particular circumstances, may be found here.

Most of the official fees are increasing by about 20-33%. For example, the application fee for filing a new patent application online is increasing from GBP 60 to GBP 75.

