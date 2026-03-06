ARTICLE
6 March 2026

UKIPO To Increase Official Fees From 1 April 2026

JA
J A Kemp LLP

Contributor

United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Nicola Kimblin
The UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO) has announced that the official fees relating to patents, trade marks and designs will be increasing from 1 April 2026. Here are the details of the new UKIPO fee amounts.

More details about the fee-increases, including which fees apply under particular circumstances, may be found here.

Most of the official fees are increasing by about 20-33%. For example, the application fee for filing a new patent application online is increasing from GBP 60 to GBP 75.

Authors
Photo of Nicola Kimblin
Nicola Kimblin
