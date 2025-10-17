Evolito's EPUs Enable Electra's Dream

Evolito has been chosen to supply the Electric Propulsion Units (EPU) for Electra's EL9 blown wing concept, which could see the dawn of a new pathway to commercial electric powered flight.

The concept of blown wing aircraft (where air from the propellers is blown over the wings) is not new, but it enables craft to take off and land over much shorter distances compared to traditionally designed aircraft. Shortening the take-off and landing distances could open up a greater availability of infrastructure; more sites could be used as bases from which these aircraft could take off and land since long runways are not needed. Past designs for blown wing aircraft have relied on traditional fuel-based propulsion units, which are bulky and heavy. Now that electric motors are proving themselves to be capable of providing the necessary power-to-weight ratios and reliability, Electra are looking to revisit the blown wing design.

Electra is an advanced aerospace company building hybrid-electric Ultra Short airplanes that achieve performance advantages to fly people and cargo seamlessly without airports, emissions, or noise. Their proposed design, the EL9 Ultra Short, aims to deliver 2.5x the payload and 10x longer range with 70% lower operating costs than helicopters and eVTOLs with significantly greater safety and far less certification risk. Electra's EL9 will use eight Evolito electric engines arrayed across the front of the wing to deliver the blown-lift that enables the aircraft to take off and land in 150 ft (45 m).

Evolito is a spin-out from YASA, who are pioneers of the axial flux motor design in the automotive sector. Evolito's focus has been providing axial flux motor designs, and more broadly the whole EPU (including controllers), for the aerospace industry. Evolito is perfectly placed to help Electra bring their dreams to reality.

