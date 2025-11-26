Protecting The Magic: Reflections On MAF 2025 And The Power Of IP

Last week I had the pleasure of attending the Manchester Animation Festival with my colleague Marcus Riby-Smith. It was a real celebration of community, the community that powers the UK's animation industry. MAF remains one of the most exciting gatherings for animators, directors, writers, designers and studios. Across screenings, talks, workshops and informal meetups, the festival showcased the vision and skill behind some of the most imaginative storytelling being created today.

For us as IP specialists, events like MAF are a reminder of something that often sits just outside the spotlight: behind every standout character, studio name, title sequence or world-building element lies valuable intellectual property. Animation thrives on originality, and so much of what makes a production unique—character designs, logos, visual styles, story titles—can be protected. Doing so early helps ensure that ideas remain firmly in the hands of their creators as projects grow, develop and move from sketchbook to screen.

Another topic that surfaced frequently was AI. A tool that is rapidly reshaping creative workflows. Many in the community are exploring how AI tools can support concept development, production efficiency and visual experimentation. However, AI also raises important IP questions: who owns AI-assisted creations, how do we ensure human artistry is protected, and how can creators safeguard their styles and characters from being used as training data without permission? These issues are increasingly front-of-mind for animators, and the legal landscape is still catching up.

We had many fantastic conversations throughout the day, discussing how IP strategy can support long-term goals, safeguard distinctive identities and help creatives commercialise their work safely. Although we saw a reasonable level of IP awareness, we came away realising that there is still much more that can be done to de-mystify IP and its relevance to this particular community. Hopefully we were able to start the IP ball rolling with many, and we will enjoy supporting them on their creative journeys.

With awards season on the horizon, we'll be looking at how some of the world's most celebrated animated films use IP to protect their ideas, strengthen their identities and reach global audiences. Stay tuned!

