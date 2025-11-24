All Aboard For Additive! LEGO Makes First 3D-printed Production Part

This year (2025), LEGO has created its first ever 3D-printed production LEGO part as a component of their latest LEGO Icons Holiday Express Train set. The set comprises 956 pieces— one piece of which stands apart as it was manufactured using a different process to the rest: 3D printing via the ultra-fine CO₂ laser of a Fine Detail Resolution (FDR) system. Earlier 3D-printed pieces by LEGO had been limited to small runs or promotional items; but this time the part is produced at retail scale.

LEGO's first step into production 3D printing could ultimately lead to radical changes in the world of toys, where design freedom, increased complexity (such as organic geometries, internal channels and variable textures), and perhaps even repairability, may become part of the toy manufacturer's toolkit.

The ability to produce high-quality 3D-printed parts at commercial scale will no doubt encourage further creative and innovative designs, which leverage the unique abilities of various 3D printing methods and materials. The visual appearance of these designs could be protected in the UK with a Registered Design Right, and across the EEA with an EU Registered Design. These registered design protections will allow the designer to ensure that their work is not used by unauthorised third parties and, unlike copyright, the designers do not need to prove direct copying, making enforcement much easier. Perhaps more importantly for those designing in the additive space, new EU legislation also provides protection for the file from which a 3D-printed product or component will be created. Marks & Clerk's latest 3D printing whitepaper explores these new changes and can be downloaded here: From design to download - IP protection in the age of 3D Printing

