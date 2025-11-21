IP Insights: November 2025

Welcome to your round up of the most important news and insights in intellectual property.

Browne Jacobson directory success

The firm has secured its strongest ever performance in the Chambers UK 2026 Guide and the Legal 500 2025 Guide.

In IP, Declan Cushley and Mark Daniels have been recognised as leading partners, and Giles Parsons and Nick Smee were named next generation partners. Faye McConnell and Jess Zareh are listed as leading associates.

Getty Images' copyright not infringed by Stability AI's Stable Diffusion model

We analyse the High Court's much awaited judgment in Getty Images v Stability AI. Our team break down the key elements of the judgment, which reveals above all a clear need for modern legislative structure to support AI development.

Finding fixes for trade mark infringements

Giles Parsons discusses injunctions as the primary remedy for trade mark infringements for the latest edition of the CITMA review.

ASA monthly insights: October 2025

Our advertising and marketing team read the ASA's rulings every week. Here are the ones we think you need to know about this month.

An update on NHCRs

Our advertising guru Katherine Mason reflects on some vintage and new ASA rulings on nutrition and health claims, to give you a refresher of the ASA's key considerations in the area.

IP Partner Giles Parsons heads to INTA Leadership

Giles Parsons attends the INTA Leadership Meeting in Hollywood, Florida, from 18 November through to 21 November.

If you are also attending, do say hello.

