21 November 2025

HGF Partners With 3AF For The P2I2025 Symposium

HGF are pleased to be a partner of P2I2025, the annual symposium organised by the Intellectual Property Commission of the French Aeronautics and Astronautics Association (3AF).
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Laurent Barbe and Vivien Verbrugge
HGF are pleased to be a partner of P2I2025, the annual symposium organised by the Intellectual Property Commission of the French Aeronautics and Astronautics Association (3AF). The event brings together specialists from across the aerospace, defence and IP communities to explore the strategic value of intellectual property in a rapidly evolving geopolitical and technological landscape.

As part of this year's programme, Laurent Barbe, Partner at HGF will deliver a session on "IP as an Instrument of National and Technological Sovereignty" which will examine the growing link between sovereignty and intellectual property, and how patents are increasingly used as tools to secure, control and leverage critical technologies. Drawing on sector-specific data and trends, the session will highlight:

  • How national IP systems underpin State sovereignty.
  • The role of patents in strengthening technological independence.
  • Raising defence budgets across Europe and their impact on innovation.
  • Patent trends in defence-related technology fields.
  • The strategic importance of France's Defence Industrial and Technological Base (BITD).
  • Opportunities and risks associated with secrecy, foreign acquisitions, and cross-border portfolio control.

Laurent will be joined at the event by Partner Vivien Verbrugge.

The P2I2025 Symposium offers a unique platform for aerospace professionals, SMEs, engineers, researchers and policymakers to share insights, explore emerging challenges, and contribute to shaping the direction of IP strategy in aeronautics, space and defence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

