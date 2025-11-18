ARTICLE
18 November 2025

The Impact Of Generative Artificial Intelligence On Online Search In The Fashion And Beauty Sectors (Podcast)

HL
HGF Ltd

Contributor

HGF Ltd logo
HGF is one of Europe's largest firms of intellectual property specialists in Europe, with 21 offices across the UK, The Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Ireland. The firm's trade mark attorneys, patent attorneys and IP solicitors provide an integrated IP solution for clients.
Explore Firm Details
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the impact of Generative AI on online search and associated legal issues.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Rebecca Field’s articles from HGF Ltd are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations and Retail & Leisure industries

1706060a.jpg

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the impact of Generative AI on online search and associated legal issues. The online search market has been stable for over twenty years. Will Generative AI change the way online search works and looks, and what are the implications for brand and trade mark owners?

Timestamps:

  • 2:17 The impact of AI online search with a focus on fashion retailers
  • 4:21 - The way search is and was conducted raised a number of legal issues and what were they?
  • 5:56 - AI and change
  • 6:55 - Why are these changes important?
  • 8:19 - Where could the rise of GEO be particularly important in the word of fashion products?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rebecca Field
Rebecca Field
Photo of Lee Curtis
Lee Curtis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More