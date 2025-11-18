The Impact Of Generative Artificial Intelligence On Online Search In The Fashion And Beauty Sectors (Podcast)

Rebecca Field’s articles from HGF Ltd are most popular:
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the impact of Generative AI on online search and associated legal issues. The online search market has been stable for over twenty years. Will Generative AI change the way online search works and looks, and what are the implications for brand and trade mark owners?
Timestamps:
- 2:17 The impact of AI online search with a focus on fashion retailers
- 4:21 - The way search is and was conducted raised a number of legal issues and what were they?
- 5:56 - AI and change
- 6:55 - Why are these changes important?
- 8:19 - Where could the rise of GEO be particularly important in the word of fashion products?
