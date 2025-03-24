Is Aldi Starting To Feel The Thatchers Hangover?

Robinsons Soft Drinks Limited have issued a claim against Aldi Stores Limited in the High Court. It is a passing off and trade mark infringement claim. We do not know what the claim is about but can't help but notice certain similarities with the get-up of the well-known Robinsons brand squash and the Aldi product sold under the Sunquench brand.

Following on from the January Court of Appeal decision in the case brought by Thatchers Cider against Aldi concerning Aldi's Taurus brand of lemon-flavored cider, the balance of power between brands and supermarket lookalikes may have shifted in favour of the brands. This may be the first of several case we see where the boundaries of this new shift in power are tested. It will be interesting for brand owners to see what happens in this new case against Aldi and the extent to which trade mark registrations for the get-up of products can protect against lookalikes in the UK.

Case View - IL-2025-000053 Case Title Robinsons Soft Drinks Limited v Aldi Stores Limited Case Status Open Case Type Intellectual Property - Part 7 Claim - Passing off and trade marks Filed Date 19-03-2025 09:44 AM Last Updated Date 19-03-2025 10:54 AM Parties / Participants 1 Claimant Robinsons Soft Drinks Limited 1 Defendant Aldi Stores Limited Litigant in Person efile.cefile-app.com/...

