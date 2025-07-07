Our annual patent case law review took place at the start of July 2025.

As always, a lot of ground was covered, including in-depth and interactive breakout sessions.

Conversations included:

Latest updates on UK patent law.

Litigation funding.

Unified Patent Court (UPC) – updates plus insights into positioning for success, both as a claimant and defendant.

Life Sciences, notably sufficiency strategies.

SEP/FRAND and the likely direction of travel?

The event was chaired by Huw Evans, supported by fellow partners Alexandra Brodie, Emma Carr, Sharmela Kalmer, Marianne Schaffner, Michael Carter and Paul Inman. Our Annual Patent Review was moved in the calendar to take place in the summer. As a result, this year's review paper covers the patent case law in 2024, as well as the first four months of 2025.

Download the 2025 annual patent review

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.