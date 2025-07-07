ARTICLE
7 July 2025

Annual Patent Case Law Review

Our annual patent case law review took place at the start of July 2025.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Huw Evans,Alexandra Brodie,Sharmela Kalmer
+4 Authors
As always, a lot of ground was covered, including in-depth and interactive breakout sessions.

As always, a lot of ground was covered, including in-depth and interactive breakout sessions.

Conversations included:

  • Latest updates on UK patent law.
  • Litigation funding.
  • Unified Patent Court (UPC) – updates plus insights into positioning for success, both as a claimant and defendant.
  • Life Sciences, notably sufficiency strategies.
  • SEP/FRAND and the likely direction of travel?

The event was chaired by Huw Evans, supported by fellow partners Alexandra Brodie, Emma Carr, Sharmela Kalmer, Marianne Schaffner, Michael Carter and Paul Inman. Our Annual Patent Review was moved in the calendar to take place in the summer. As a result, this year's review paper covers the patent case law in 2024, as well as the first four months of 2025.

