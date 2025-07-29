A Case Of Bad "Optics"? EU UPC Grants UK Injunction

As we have previously reported here, the CJEU ( C-339/22 ) confirmed earlier this year that the EU Unified Patents Court (UPC) has jurisdiction to decide on claims for infringement of patents in non-UPC states (such as the UK), but not to revoke them for invalidity.

Following this CJEU decision, in a continuation of its earlier decision (UPC_CFI_359/2023)the UPC Mannheim Local Division has granted the patentee Fujifilm Corporation a UK injunction against Kodak under its European patent number EP 3511174 (UPC_CFI_365/2023).

The key points of the Mannheim LD decision are:

The UPC has jurisdiction to decide upon the infringement of the UK part of a European Patent. However, the UPC does not have jurisdiction to revoke the validated national part of a European Patent in relation to the United Kingdom.

The defendant in an infringement action before the UPC, which relates to the UK part of a European bundle patent, is allowed to raise an invalidity defence without being obliged to file a national action for revocation in the UK. The UPC will then assess validity as a mere prerequisite for infringement. The outcome of the infringement action before the UPC has inter partes effect only.

In the absence of pending national revocation proceedings in the UK, there is neither a reason to stay the infringement proceedings before the UPC, nor to make the decision conditional upon the validity of the UK part of the European patent.

There is no legitimate interest in a defendant obtaining a declaration that the UK part of a European bundle patent is invalid, since such declaratory relief is not binding on the national authorities.

Comment:

Whilst the decision isn't a surprise following the earlier CJEU decision, some practitioners are commenting on its poor "optics": a UK-specific case in a non-UK court granting UK-specific injunctive relief (viz, an EU court imposing a UK legal judgement post-Brexit in a case in which UK lawyers are not allowed to act (unless they happen to be EP Patent Attorneys)).

However, others have pointed out that there is presumably no reason a similar judgment could not be obtained from a UK court, with the same "optics", and that perhaps UK judges will now be increasingly willing to grant cross-border injunctions on EP patents. It will be interesting to see how UK judges respond...it's already been suggested that a well-known former UK patent judge may be dusting off his robe for a comeback as we speak...

