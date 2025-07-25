ARTICLE
25 July 2025

Trends Emerging As The UPC Enters Its Third Year

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
The one-stop-shop for European patent litigation, the Unified Patent Court (UPC) celebrated its two year anniversary on 1 June 2025.
European Union Intellectual Property
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The one-stop-shop for European patent litigation, the Unified Patent Court (UPC) celebrated its two year anniversary on 1 June 2025. Now in its third year of operation, we look at the themes, trends and practices that are developing in this new forum in our latest UPC briefing The UPC – Two years on.

The so called "long arm jurisdiction" of the UPC is certainly one of those themes, with the recent of the Mannheim LD in Fujifilm v Kodak (CFI 365/2023, 18 July 2025) in which the court awarded an injunction over infringement in the UK (relating to the UK designation of an EP bundle) illustrating the UPC's tendency to take jurisdiction wherever possible.

We also review other specific developments in the 6 months since our last UPC briefing (The UPC at 18 months - available via links within the current one) including the UPC's first decision involving a second medical use patent and the approach it has taken to such patents, and an analysis of the multiple SEPs-based disputes (including the use of anti-anti-suit injunctions) and the implications for FRAND determinations, as well as a round-up of other developments including on:

  • Jurisdiction over pre-UPC infringements and damages and the applicable law, and the impact of opt-out (and its withdrawal)
  • Criteria for PIs
  • Claim interpretation and the UPC's doctrine of equivalence
  • Determining imminent infringement
  • Novelty – the "legal standard"; Inventive step/Obviousness; Added matter
  • Stays and suspensive effect
  • Security
  • Access to pleadings

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More